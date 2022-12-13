Libyan in 1988 Lockerbie bombing will not face death penalty

More migrants cross southern border as Title 42 set to expire00:27
- Now Playing
Libyan in 1988 Lockerbie bombing will not face death penalty00:30
- UP NEXT
Flu, RSV, COVID wreak havoc on US healthcare system02:15
Latest inflation data due ahead of Federal Reserve meeting02:28
What's next for FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried following arrest?03:04
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas03:05
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?01:30
Winter storm brings blizzard conditions as it sweeps across US02:12
Suddenly Santa: TODAY fan plays a game to win a trip02:52
See the moment a cancer survivor meets her life-saving donor04:50
Inside the Miami Dolphins’ need for speed03:47
COVID, flu cases are on the rise: How to protect your health04:55
Bomb threat shuts down Patti LaBelle concert00:46
American student goes missing while studying in France01:42
TODAY's Al Roker shares update after second hospital stay03:46
Orion returns to Earth after 4 weeks in space03:02
Victims honored at University of Idaho winter commencement02:11
Government shutdown looms as lawmakers work to pass funding00:24
Kansas oil spill under control after pipeline failure00:23
Russia steps up attacks against Ukraine, targeting power grid02:17
More migrants cross southern border as Title 42 set to expire00:27
- Now Playing
Libyan in 1988 Lockerbie bombing will not face death penalty00:30
- UP NEXT
Flu, RSV, COVID wreak havoc on US healthcare system02:15
Latest inflation data due ahead of Federal Reserve meeting02:28
What's next for FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried following arrest?03:04
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas03:05
Play All
Play All