    Deepica Mutyala just wanted to ‘fit in.’ Then she changed the beauty industry

    04:49
TODAY

Deepica Mutyala just wanted to ‘fit in.’ Then she changed the beauty industry

04:49

Deepica Mutyala, founder and CEO of Live Tinted, talks about her journey from a young girl in Texas just trying to fit in to becoming the head of a top beauty brand breaking barriers surrounding inclusivity. “Any way that I can spotlight our culture, it’s important to me that I do,” she says.May 27, 2022

