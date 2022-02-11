How D'Ernest Johnson’s strong work ethic landed him in the NFL
Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY to talk about his inspiring journey to the NFL. He talks about working hard for his son, and thanks his aunt for supporting him along the way. Johnson is also surprised with messages from students attending his former high school.Feb. 11, 2022
