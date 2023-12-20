Meet the Philly rapper who's changing lives through his day care
Planning to travel more in '24? Consider these fun destinations!
What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed
Portugal. The Man couple talk about their daughter's health journey
Third grade teacher goes viral after football-themed lesson plans
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot
Local news helicopter crashes in NJ, killing pilot and photographer
White Christmas? Al Roker tracks which regions could see snow
Cruise ship passengers fuming after Bahamas trip routed to Boston
Peak holiday travel gets underway as all eyes turn to the weather
Record number of migrants cross southern border in single day
Israeli president signals readiness for new ‘humanitarian pause’
Lorafied shares 4 hacks to get you through the busy holiday week
See tearful reunion of five best friends — ten years in the making!
$3.99 vase from Goodwill store sells for $100,000
Lead contamination in WanaBana came from cinnamon supplier
Why Apple is halting sales of some Apple Watches
Judge denies Bryan Kohberger’s 2nd request to dismiss charges
New Texas law lets police arrest migrants who enter illegally
Family of hostage killed in Gaza: ‘You murdered my son twice’
Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump “engaged in insurrection” when he tried to overturn the 2020 election, disqualifying him from the state’s March 5 primary ballot. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY and Laura Jarrett joins with analysis.Dec. 20, 2023
