Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

04:18

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump “engaged in insurrection” when he tried to overturn the 2020 election, disqualifying him from the state’s March 5 primary ballot. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY and Laura Jarrett joins with analysis.Dec. 20, 2023

