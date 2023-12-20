Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump “engaged in insurrection” when he tried to overturn the 2020 election, disqualifying him from the state’s March 5 primary ballot. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY and Laura Jarrett joins with analysis.Dec. 20, 2023