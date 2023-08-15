How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism
04:25
Now Playing
Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone
06:12
UP NEXT
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate
04:13
James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space
00:43
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty to state charges
01:58
Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability
03:55
Four missing divers rescued after 17-hour fight for survival
02:19
Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him
02:46
Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle
00:40
FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure
03:38
Hawaii wildfires evacuation plan criticized as death toll grows
02:39
What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean
03:31
Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe
02:37
Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna
04:38
Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries
05:05
Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame
05:29
Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people
00:30
Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead
02:05
Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists
02:31
Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?
02:29
Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone
06:12
Copied
Almost everyone has an opinion on when and where it’s appropriate to talk on the phone. Jenna Bush Hager takes part in a social experiment to find out what people think when it comes to cell phone consideration.Aug. 15, 2023
How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism
04:25
Now Playing
Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone
06:12
UP NEXT
Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate
04:13
James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space
00:43
Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty to state charges
01:58
Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability
03:55
Four missing divers rescued after 17-hour fight for survival
02:19
Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him
02:46
Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle
00:40
FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure
03:38
Hawaii wildfires evacuation plan criticized as death toll grows
02:39
What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean
03:31
Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe
02:37
Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna
04:38
Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries
05:05
Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame
05:29
Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people
00:30
Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead
02:05
Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists
02:31
Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?