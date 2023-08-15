IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Experts share how often you should clean your pajamas, phone, more

  • How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate

    04:13

  • James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space

    00:43

  • Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty to state charges

    01:58

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Four missing divers rescued after 17-hour fight for survival

    02:19

  • Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him

    02:46

  • Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle

    00:40

  • FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure

    03:38

  • Hawaii wildfires evacuation plan criticized as death toll grows

    02:39

  • What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean

    03:31

  • Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe

    02:37

  • Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

    04:38

  • Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries

    05:05

  • Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame

    05:29

  • Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people

    00:30

  • Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead

    02:05

  • Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists

    02:31

  • Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?

    02:29

Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

06:12

Almost everyone has an opinion on when and where it’s appropriate to talk on the phone. Jenna Bush Hager takes part in a social experiment to find out what people think when it comes to cell phone consideration.Aug. 15, 2023

  • How this Florida car wash empowers employees with autism

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Cellphone etiquette 101: When and where to talk on the phone

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Ozempic, Wegovy spark willpower vs. biology weight loss debate

    04:13

  • James Webb telescope captures 'question mark' in deep space

    00:43

  • Mom of 6-year-old who shot teacher to plead guilty to state charges

    01:58

  • Fast food sales rise as patrons looks for convenience, affordability

    03:55

  • Four missing divers rescued after 17-hour fight for survival

    02:19

  • Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him

    02:46

  • Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle

    00:40

  • FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure

    03:38

  • Hawaii wildfires evacuation plan criticized as death toll grows

    02:39

  • What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean

    03:31

  • Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe

    02:37

  • Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

    04:38

  • Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries

    05:05

  • Dwayne Wade opens up on life, legacy, and Hall of Fame

    05:29

  • Nordstrom in Los Angeles ransacked by mob of nearly 50 people

    00:30

  • Home explosion in Pennsylvania leaves 5 dead

    02:05

  • Parents scramble as nationwide school bus driver shortage persists

    02:31

  • Did Australian woman intentionally serve poisonous mushrooms?

    02:29

Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe

What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean

Hawaii wildfires evacuation plan criticized as death toll grows

FEMA official on Maui recovery efforts, challenges of infrastructure

Woman walks across Rome's Trevi Fountain to refill water bottle

Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' claims Tuohys never adopted him

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

How often you should replace pillows, toothbrush and more

Eggs and bacon...between donuts? Al Roker shares breakfast idea

How this mountain-climbing mom of 7 is teaching her kids about grit

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

How often you should replace pillows, toothbrush and more

Eggs and bacon...between donuts? Al Roker shares breakfast idea

How this mountain-climbing mom of 7 is teaching her kids about grit

Clothes to go from work to workouts

How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

Clear out the clutter with these 6 award-winning products

Meet the dog stars from the new ‘Strays’ movie

Back to basics: The right way to clean and moisturize your face

Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries

Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Summer Sisters'

Hoda and Jenna put viral hacks to the test

‘59 is glorious’: Hoda Kotb reflects on her birthday

Shop these back-to-school essentials for your kids

Desk vacuum, butter cutter, and other buzzy TikTok products to try

RHONY's Sai De Silva gives TODAY a tour of her Brooklyn home

Sheinelle Jones on the reason she plans to run the NYC Marathon

Here are new latest shows to add to your watchlist

Couple disagrees about music levels. Who’s in the wrong?

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish