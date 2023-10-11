IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Under $25 Prime Day deals across tech, beauty, fashion and more

  • Now Playing

    Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey

    10:44
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says

    05:09

  • US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation

    05:39

  • How Project Healthy Minds makes it easier to find support

    03:36

  • Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions

    02:18

  • See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

    04:51

  • Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life

    05:33

  • New type of heart disease identified and 1 in 3 adults are at risk

    03:59

  • Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled dates for US concerts

    00:38

  • Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month

    05:21

  • How to prevent and treat injuries from falling

    04:37

  • New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light

    06:13

  • Doctor shares tips for getting through the fall allergy season

    04:36

  • How hormones affect health at every age

    04:12

  • Selma Blair and Isaac Mizrahi open up about inclusive fashion line

    07:49

  • CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards

    00:25

  • Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer

    00:19

  • Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey

    07:20

  • Elizabeth Hurley talks strides in breast cancer awareness, research

    04:35

Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey

10:44

Carson Daly hosted the inaugural gala for Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit focused on removing the stigma around mental health, where he gave a speech detailing his own mental health journey.Oct. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey

    10:44
  • UP NEXT

    Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says

    05:09

  • US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation

    05:39

  • How Project Healthy Minds makes it easier to find support

    03:36

  • Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions

    02:18

  • See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

    04:51

  • Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life

    05:33

  • New type of heart disease identified and 1 in 3 adults are at risk

    03:59

  • Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled dates for US concerts

    00:38

  • Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month

    05:21

  • How to prevent and treat injuries from falling

    04:37

  • New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light

    06:13

  • Doctor shares tips for getting through the fall allergy season

    04:36

  • How hormones affect health at every age

    04:12

  • Selma Blair and Isaac Mizrahi open up about inclusive fashion line

    07:49

  • CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards

    00:25

  • Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer

    00:19

  • Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey

    07:20

  • Elizabeth Hurley talks strides in breast cancer awareness, research

    04:35

Israel pummels Gaza Strip, prepares a ground invasion

Biden condemns Hamas attacks, pledges US support for Israel

What are the next steps in the Israel-Hamas conflict?

US security concerns mount as Israel-Hamas fighting intensifies

Lidia makes landfall in Mexico as a powerful hurricane

Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says

Dolly Parton launches new radio show on Apple Music

Powerball Jackpot nears record ahead $1.8 billion drawing

Afghanistan hit by second earthquake in less than a week

Families of missing Israelis plead for help, cling to hope

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Shop these 6 game changing products for moms and dads

US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation

How Harry Belafonte’s family is continuing the icon's legacy

See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

How a club of young people is helping to revive Mahjong

This giant jack-o’-lantern from Target is a Tiktok sensation

Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life

Take control of you money by understanding these financial terms

Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time

How 2 of Beyoncé's backup dancers are giving back through dance

yung pueblo talks new book, shares tips for connecting with intuition

Reba McEntire on nearly losing music after mom's passing

Are Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating? New pics spark speculation

How a store in NYC celebrates contributions of indigenous artists

How long is too long to give your spouse the cold shoulder?

Should you voice your concerns over a friend's new relationship?

Hoda Kotb creates accidental bedtime ritual with daughter Hope

Katharine McPhee Foster owns up to hilarious mom fail

TODAY fan plays fall-themed game to win a prize!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Spicy chicken tinga tostada: Get the recipe!

Chile relleno casserole and fried chicken: Get the recipes!

Try these creative coffee drinks for different times of the day

Meatballs with a Mexican spin: Get the recipe!

Eric Ripert shares how to make delicious grilled shrimp skewers

Meet the family behind the beloved Porto’s Bakery in LA

How to buy, store and prep fresh fish: Chef Éric Ripert shares tips

Cooking with Cal: Gluten-free chicken cutlets with arugula salad