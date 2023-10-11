Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey
10:44
UP NEXT
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation
05:39
How Project Healthy Minds makes it easier to find support
03:36
Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions
02:18
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:51
Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY
24:51
Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life
05:33
New type of heart disease identified and 1 in 3 adults are at risk
03:59
Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled dates for US concerts
00:38
Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month
05:21
How to prevent and treat injuries from falling
04:37
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
Doctor shares tips for getting through the fall allergy season
04:36
How hormones affect health at every age
04:12
Selma Blair and Isaac Mizrahi open up about inclusive fashion line
07:49
CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards
00:25
Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer
00:19
Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey
07:20
Elizabeth Hurley talks strides in breast cancer awareness, research
04:35
Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey
10:44
Copied
Carson Daly hosted the inaugural gala for Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit focused on removing the stigma around mental health, where he gave a speech detailing his own mental health journey.Oct. 11, 2023
Now Playing
Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey
10:44
UP NEXT
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation
05:39
How Project Healthy Minds makes it easier to find support
03:36
Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions
02:18
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:51
Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY
24:51
Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life
05:33
New type of heart disease identified and 1 in 3 adults are at risk
03:59
Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled dates for US concerts
00:38
Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month
05:21
How to prevent and treat injuries from falling
04:37
New Ozempic and Wegovy side effects come to light
06:13
Doctor shares tips for getting through the fall allergy season
04:36
How hormones affect health at every age
04:12
Selma Blair and Isaac Mizrahi open up about inclusive fashion line
07:49
CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccination cards
00:25
Al Roker says he's getting genetically tested for cancer
00:19
Jill Martin shares moving update on breast cancer journey
07:20
Elizabeth Hurley talks strides in breast cancer awareness, research