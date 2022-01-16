Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the LAPD’s heroic rescue of a pilot who crashed on train tracks just moments before a train roared through, a plate of spaghetti that froze in place when taken outside in freezing conditions, and a newly-released candle that smells like Campbell’s tomato soup.Jan. 16, 2022
