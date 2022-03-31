Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions
11:55
Share this -
copied
Brené Brown joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about her new docuseries on HBO Max called “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” based on her bestselling book with the same title. She talks about navigating emotions and how understanding complex feelings can help with decision making. “To not understand the emotional landscape of our lives is to not understand who we are,” she says.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions
11:55
UP NEXT
What causes aphasia, and how is it treated?
04:14
What is aphasia? Neurologist explains cognitive disorder impacting Bruce Willis
02:13
Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more
05:07
Doctors warn against viral nasal spray tanning trend
04:38
Moderna seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 6