    Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions

    11:55
TODAY

Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions

11:55

Brené Brown joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about her new docuseries on HBO Max called “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” based on her bestselling book with the same title. She talks about navigating emotions and how understanding complex feelings can help with decision making. “To not understand the emotional landscape of our lives is to not understand who we are,” she says.March 31, 2022

    Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions

    11:55
