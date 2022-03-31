Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions

Brené Brown joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY to talk about her new docuseries on HBO Max called “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” based on her bestselling book with the same title. She talks about navigating emotions and how understanding complex feelings can help with decision making. “To not understand the emotional landscape of our lives is to not understand who we are,” she says.March 31, 2022