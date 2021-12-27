Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chiles
In his first cookbook, “Field Notes for Food Adventure,” Brad Leone shares unique recipes inspired by his love of adventure. He joins TODAY from his kitchen to demonstrate his recipe for mighty maple pork tenderloin.Dec. 27, 2021
