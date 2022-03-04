IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

  • Now Playing

    BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years

    09:03

  • 4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

    04:43

  • TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts

    02:23

  • COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials

    02:10

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

  • Jill Martin shares her personal health battle with fibroids

    06:10

  • Consumer Confidential: Personal safety guide

    24:55

  • Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout

    04:40

  • Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

    04:33

  • Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

    05:02

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health

    04:57

  • Cardiologist who survived heart attack shares symptoms to look for

    05:02

  • How to lose weight and reset your body as you age

    04:49

  • New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week

    00:26

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

    03:55

  • Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country

    03:18

  • CDC eases indoor mask requirements

    00:39

TODAY

BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

04:41

A group called BLKHLTH is working to educate people about the risks of colorectal cancer and urging people to get screened at any early age. Their focus on colorectal cancer came after the death of Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43, and also after a study came through that there was an increase of cases in the Black community. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports and spreads awareness on colorectal cancer.March 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years

    09:03

  • 4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

    04:43

  • TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts

    02:23

  • COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials

    02:10

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All