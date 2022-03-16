IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billion

    02:01

  • See a map of the latest advances of Russian forces toward Kyiv and southern Ukraine

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to Congress

    02:45

  • WATCH: Zelenskyy’s full address to U.S. Congress on Russian invasion

    18:57

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

  • Smithsonian zoo celebrates 50 years of its giant panda program

    04:17

  • How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine

    02:28

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

    00:29

  • Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

    02:27

  • Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

    02:36

  • Starbucks makes moves to phase out disposable cups

    00:25

  • Senate votes to end nationwide mask mandate on public transportation

    00:25

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Severe storm hazards threaten the South

    01:00

  • Pfizer seeks approval for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

    02:03

  • Multiple dead in crash involving New Mexico University's golf team

    01:33

  • Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates Wednesday

    02:02

  • Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with 3 NATO leaders in Kyiv while under attack

    02:56

  • Zelenskyy to address US Congress, plead for more help

    02:37

TODAY

Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address

02:18

Following Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress, NBC’s Peter Alexander reports that President Joe Biden is expected to announce $800 million in additional security aid to Ukraine.March 16, 2022

  • Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billion

    02:01

  • See a map of the latest advances of Russian forces toward Kyiv and southern Ukraine

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to Congress

    02:45

  • WATCH: Zelenskyy’s full address to U.S. Congress on Russian invasion

    18:57

  • This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

    04:15

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All