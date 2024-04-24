IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these stylist-approved hair trends: Cowgirl curls, '90s blowout and more

Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers
April 24, 202403:11

  • Columbia students commit to remove tents amid protests

    02:16

  • FDA says samples of pasteurized milk test positive for bird flu virus

    00:27

  • Millennials embrace retired lifestyle by moving to golf communities

    04:03

  • DOJ agrees to $138 million settlement for Larry Nassar victims

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    David Pecker details 'catch-and-kill' scheme on witness stand

    02:19

  • Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban

    03:10

  • Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more Ivy-league campuses

    02:38

  • Life and legacy of Barbara Walters highlighted in new biography

    05:53

  • Baltimore says Dali cargo ship was 'unseaworthy'

    00:33

  • Photo taken by Kate released to mark Prince Louis’s 6th birthday

    02:29

  • Elon Musk under pressure as Tesla's sales targets, stock price slide

    02:45

  • Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?

    01:33

  • Judge rules Kohberger defense can continue with juror survey

    02:29

  • Senate to take up $95 billion foreign aid package that divides GOP

    01:44

  • Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury

    03:06

  • Hoda and Jenna announce they are taking the show to Bermuda!

    00:56

  • Naval officer runs across US in 52 days in support of a nonprofit

    05:24

  • LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne talks taking home NCAA title

    03:45

  • How to grow your own food and repurpose food scraps

    06:12

Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers

03:11

With the summer travel season a few months away, the Biden administration announced new rights for airline passengers, including companies required to provide automatic refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a flight. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 24, 2024

  • Columbia students commit to remove tents amid protests

    02:16

  • FDA says samples of pasteurized milk test positive for bird flu virus

    00:27

  • Millennials embrace retired lifestyle by moving to golf communities

    04:03

  • DOJ agrees to $138 million settlement for Larry Nassar victims

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    David Pecker details 'catch-and-kill' scheme on witness stand

    02:19

  • Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban

    03:10

  • Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more Ivy-league campuses

    02:38

  • Life and legacy of Barbara Walters highlighted in new biography

    05:53

  • Baltimore says Dali cargo ship was 'unseaworthy'

    00:33

  • Photo taken by Kate released to mark Prince Louis’s 6th birthday

    02:29

  • Elon Musk under pressure as Tesla's sales targets, stock price slide

    02:45

  • Gas prices are on the rise: What’s behind the increase?

    01:33

  • Judge rules Kohberger defense can continue with juror survey

    02:29

  • Senate to take up $95 billion foreign aid package that divides GOP

    01:44

  • Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury

    03:06

  • Hoda and Jenna announce they are taking the show to Bermuda!

    00:56

  • Naval officer runs across US in 52 days in support of a nonprofit

    05:24

  • LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne talks taking home NCAA title

    03:45

  • How to grow your own food and repurpose food scraps

    06:12

Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban

David Pecker details 'catch-and-kill' scheme on witness stand

Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers

DOJ agrees to $138 million settlement for Larry Nassar victims

Anthony Scotto shares his recipe for his famous Sunday Sauce

Hoda sits down with Carissa Moore on ‘Making Space’ podcast

Never seen ‘Star Wars’? A company will pay you to watch it!

See exclusive sneak peek at Jim Henson documentary

Hotel pulls off hilarious 'Office' Jell-O prank on Rainn Wilson

See John Krasinski reunite with Steve Carell for ‘IF’

What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt share preview of the action in 'Fall Guy'

John Leguizamo talks first ever lead role in TV series

How Alpyn Beauty fuses clinical ingredients with wild plants

Health insurance 101: How to choose a plan that's right for you

Try these dance-inspired workouts designed to boost your mood

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

What questions should you ask during your next visit to the doctor?

How to navigate the housing market as mortgage rates climb

Sarah Cooper talks working alongside comedy greats in 'Unfrosted'

From breakfast to beauty tips: Ally Love answers viewer questions!

Hoda & Jenna compete in a word association game: See who wins!

Jonathan Knight talks 'Farmhouse Fixer,' NKOTB reunion tour!

Hoda & Jenna rant on party favors, making multiple dinners, more

Hoda and Jenna announce they are taking the show to Bermuda!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

How to shop sustainably while still looking trendy

Jonathan Groff on how acting allows him to be 'more myself'

Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday

Shop these bestselling hair products — up to 25% off!

Jenna's Bookshop: Browse these items inspired by 'The Husbands'

Shop these eco-friendly products to celebrate Earth Day

Shop these 5 bestselling spring fashion staples

Bobbie's Bests: How to find and apply the right foundation for you

Shop these affordable sneakers for spring that go with any outfit

Browse Shop TODAY’s Travel Gear Award winners — under $50!

Save up to 50% on Shop TODAY’s 2024 Travel Gear Award winners

Gwyneth Paltrow on parenting, wellness routine, perfect date night

Shop stylish pajamas you can wear anywhere — even to work!

Anthony Scotto shares his recipe for his famous Sunday Sauce

Passover treats: Matzo ball soup, pistachio cookies, more

Pasta Napolitan: Try the noodles that blend Italy and Japan!

Boost your mood and ease stress with these superfood picks

Try this brisket with veggies and horseradish for Passover

Try Mario Carbone's tasty Italian recipe for pork chops with peppers

Mario Carbone shares recipe to make chicken parmesan at home

Passover recipes: Chuck eye roast, dark chocolate matzo toffee

4 sweet, sour and sparkling cocktail recipes to celebrate spring

Chef Eric Ripert shares French treats to celebrate Paris Olympics