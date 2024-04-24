Columbia students commit to remove tents amid protests
FDA says samples of pasteurized milk test positive for bird flu virus
Millennials embrace retired lifestyle by moving to golf communities
DOJ agrees to $138 million settlement for Larry Nassar victims
Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers
David Pecker details 'catch-and-kill' scheme on witness stand
Senate passes bill for foreign aid and possible TikTok ban
Pro-Palestinian protests spread to more Ivy-league campuses
Life and legacy of Barbara Walters highlighted in new biography
Baltimore says Dali cargo ship was 'unseaworthy'
Photo taken by Kate released to mark Prince Louis's 6th birthday
Elon Musk under pressure as Tesla's sales targets, stock price slide
Gas prices are on the rise: What's behind the increase?
Judge rules Kohberger defense can continue with juror survey
Senate to take up $95 billion foreign aid package that divides GOP
Trump tests the limits of a gag order as he comments about jury
Hoda and Jenna announce they are taking the show to Bermuda!
Naval officer runs across US in 52 days in support of a nonprofit
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne talks taking home NCAA title
How to grow your own food and repurpose food scraps
Biden administration cracks down on airline refunds for passengers
03:11
With the summer travel season a few months away, the Biden administration announced new rights for airline passengers, including companies required to provide automatic refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a flight. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 24, 2024
