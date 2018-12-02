Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Sherlock, Stephen Hawking, ‘The Grinch’ and more copied!

Benedict Cumberbatch, the British-born actor who grew his American fan base as the title role in the BBC series “Sherlock,” has made a name for himself in serious roles including Stephen Hawking. Now he’s switching things up voicing the iconic green character in “The Grinch.” In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the Emmy winner talks to Willie Geist about his successful career in the entertainment industry.

