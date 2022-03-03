IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Babysitting rates jump 11%, outpacing inflation 02:51
The pandemic is causing the rate of child care to skyrocket by as much as 11%, well above the rate of inflation. In some cities, rates are over $23 an hour for one child. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Blayne Alexander takes a deep look into the climbing costs.
March 3, 2022
