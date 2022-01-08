Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judge
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not have to face a trial in connection with sexual harassment allegations after the only criminal charge filed was dropped by a judge on Friday. Prosecutors said they did not believe they could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.Jan. 8, 2022
