Where to go in 2024: A look at the top trends in travel
04:12
Mike Tirico previews the year ahead in sports
03:09
What is the state of weight-loss drugs going into 2024?
03:21
What's the economic outlook for 2024?
02:49
Now Playing
Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?
02:43
UP NEXT
Highs and Lows of 2023: Willie Geist takes a look back at the year
05:23
Harry Smith looks back at his favorite stories of 2023
03:12
Take a look back at the biggest news of 2023
10:41
US shoots down missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in the Red Sea
00:23
New Year's Eve celebrations prompt heightened security
01:50
Burnt roll? Pregnancy announcement goes over husband’s head
01:11
Gypsy Rose Blanchard spotted in public after prison release
02:24
2023 in memoriam: Remembering the remarkable lives lost
03:53
People are rushing to the altar to get married on 12/31/23
02:35
Demolition of Idaho murder house met with mixed reactions
02:47
New Year's travel rush gets underway with all eyes on the weather
03:01
Where do politics stand at the start of 2024?
02:43
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker joins TODAY with a preview of politics in 2024, including what the field of GOP candidates looks like and what the roads ahead look like for former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.Jan. 1, 2024
Cities around the world ring in 2024 with epic celebrations
01:24
Israel-Hamas tensions threaten shipping routes in Red Sea