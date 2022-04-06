2022 Grammys top moments, Selena Gomez’s social media hiatus
Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda and Jenna with the latest scoop on Hollywood including top moments from the Grammys, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s alleged Las Vegas wedding and Selena Gomez admitting she took a four and a half year hiatus from social media.April 6, 2022
