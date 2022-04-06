IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals her dad encouraged her to elope

    04:46

  • Patricia Arquette confirms ‘Severance’ renewed for 2nd season

    05:24
    2022 Grammys top moments, Selena Gomez’s social media hiatus

    04:52
    What to watch in April 2022: ‘Ozark,’ ‘The First Lady,’ more

    04:53

  • Netflix responds to Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ movie rap

    00:54

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold wedding ceremony

    00:53

  • Paul McCartney’s birthplace becomes studio for unsigned artists

    00:39

  • Al Roker shares details of upcoming rare interview with Obama

    01:54

  • Karlie Kloss talks motherhood and Kode with Klossy tech camp

    04:42

  • Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol, dies age 79

    02:17

  • Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

    07:45

  • Normani teases what fans can expect from her solo album

    03:51

  • Thomas Rhett on what his kids think of his music: They’re super critical

    06:01

  • Helen Mirren talks new movie ‘The Duke’, overcoming anxieties

    07:50

  • Do you ever feel like an imposter? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:09

  • Olivia Rodrigo drops one of her Grammy awards on the red carpet

    00:40

  • Thomas Rhett talks about his new album, his kids

    02:49

  • Mariska Hargitay posts sweet shout-out for Chris Meloni’s birthday

    00:54

  • Behind the scenes of Fallon and Kimmel’s April Fool’s prank

    01:20

  • See first trailer for Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’

    01:06

TODAY

2022 Grammys top moments, Selena Gomez’s social media hiatus

04:52

Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda and Jenna with the latest scoop on Hollywood including top moments from the Grammys, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s alleged Las Vegas wedding and Selena Gomez admitting she took a four and a half year hiatus from social media.April 6, 2022

