‘Shop All Day’: Ready. Set. Summer

This week we’re bringing you sunshine and all things summer style from matching swimsuits for the entire family to all of this season’s sandal trends. Plus, a conversation with sports anchor-turned-shoe designer Flor de Maria Rivera. Tune in at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST. TODAY works with affiliate partners and earns a commission on purchases made through our links at today.com.May 26, 2022