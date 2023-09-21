Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lilly Singh talks new animated mindful series: ‘It’s for everybody’04:26
Now Playing
Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters00:33
UP NEXT
Jenna Bush Hager preview first guests of her new podcast01:14
Olivia Rodrigo’s tour causes more frustration on Ticketmaster00:54
What the... duck? ‘Migration’ pokes fun at iPhone’s iOS 17 update00:53
Bob Ross’ first painting on his TV show is on sale for nearly $10M00:37
Get a sneak peek at ‘N Sync eating spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’01:25
Authors sue ChatGPT maker over use of copyrighted material03:10
Hollywood studios and writers reportedly near deal to end walkout03:14
Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business04:57
Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’05:44
Rihanna shares first look at second baby, Riot Rose02:36
Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts05:19
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler05:07
Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes04:26
Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’04:29
Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios03:05
Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’01:25
‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’00:44
Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google01:22
Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters00:33
“Crossroads,” the 2002 movie starring Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, is heading back to theaters in celebration of Spears’ highly anticipated memoir release.Sept. 21, 2023
Lilly Singh talks new animated mindful series: ‘It’s for everybody’04:26
Now Playing
Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters00:33
UP NEXT
Jenna Bush Hager preview first guests of her new podcast01:14
Olivia Rodrigo’s tour causes more frustration on Ticketmaster00:54
What the... duck? ‘Migration’ pokes fun at iPhone’s iOS 17 update00:53
Bob Ross’ first painting on his TV show is on sale for nearly $10M00:37
Get a sneak peek at ‘N Sync eating spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’01:25
Authors sue ChatGPT maker over use of copyrighted material03:10
Hollywood studios and writers reportedly near deal to end walkout03:14
Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business04:57
Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’05:44
Rihanna shares first look at second baby, Riot Rose02:36
Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts05:19
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler05:07
Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes04:26
Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’04:29
Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios03:05
Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’01:25
‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’00:44
Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google01:22