IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

An exclusive deal on fall booties, a $7 beauty essential shoppers love and more

  • Lilly Singh talks new animated mindful series: ‘It’s for everybody’

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager preview first guests of her new podcast

    01:14

  • Olivia Rodrigo’s tour causes more frustration on Ticketmaster

    00:54

  • What the... duck? ‘Migration’ pokes fun at iPhone’s iOS 17 update

    00:53

  • Bob Ross’ first painting on his TV show is on sale for nearly $10M

    00:37

  • Get a sneak peek at ‘N Sync eating spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’

    01:25

  • Authors sue ChatGPT maker over use of copyrighted material

    03:10

  • Hollywood studios and writers reportedly near deal to end walkout

    03:14

  • Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business

    04:57

  • Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’

    05:44

  • Rihanna shares first look at second baby, Riot Rose

    02:36

  • Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

    05:19

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

    05:07

  • Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

    04:26

  • Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’

    04:29

  • Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios

    03:05

  • Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’

    01:25

  • ‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’

    00:44

  • Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google

    01:22

Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters

00:33

“Crossroads,” the 2002 movie starring Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, is heading back to theaters in celebration of Spears’ highly anticipated memoir release.Sept. 21, 2023

  • Lilly Singh talks new animated mindful series: ‘It’s for everybody’

    04:26
  • Now Playing

    Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' movie to return to theaters

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager preview first guests of her new podcast

    01:14

  • Olivia Rodrigo’s tour causes more frustration on Ticketmaster

    00:54

  • What the... duck? ‘Migration’ pokes fun at iPhone’s iOS 17 update

    00:53

  • Bob Ross’ first painting on his TV show is on sale for nearly $10M

    00:37

  • Get a sneak peek at ‘N Sync eating spicy wings on ‘Hot Ones’

    01:25

  • Authors sue ChatGPT maker over use of copyrighted material

    03:10

  • Hollywood studios and writers reportedly near deal to end walkout

    03:14

  • Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business

    04:57

  • Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’

    05:44

  • Rihanna shares first look at second baby, Riot Rose

    02:36

  • Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

    05:19

  • Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

    05:07

  • Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

    04:26

  • Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’

    04:29

  • Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios

    03:05

  • Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’

    01:25

  • ‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’

    00:44

  • Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google

    01:22

Hollywood studios and writers reportedly near deal to end walkout

Zelenskyy to meet with Biden at White House, visit Congress

Government shutdown looms amid a battle over spending

Two of the Big Three automakers announce layoffs, blaming strikes

Manhunt underway for suspect accidentally released from jail

Authors sue ChatGPT maker over use of copyrighted material

Lilly Singh talks new animated mindful series: ‘It’s for everybody’

Meet the PE teacher whose classes are about more than fitness

When should I get the vaccines for flu and COVID?

TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Sept. 21, 2023

Lilly Singh talks new animated mindful series: ‘It’s for everybody’

Meet the PE teacher whose classes are about more than fitness

When should I get the vaccines for flu and COVID?

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

See elephants at Texas zoo do yoga!

How to protect your online data from cookies, malware, more

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

The right way to warm up and cool down when exercising

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids

Meet Alix Earle, who turned the ‘GRWM’ trend into a business

Nicole Ari Parker talks returning to the theater in ‘The Refuge Plays’

Would you be offended if a friend put a filter on a pic you're in?

Rihanna shares first look at second baby, Riot Rose

Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line

Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation

Everyone yells at their kids. How do you repair the moment?

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Try these corn fritters and al pastor frito pie for game day

Hoda & Jenna face off in queso-making competition

Siri Daly shares fun and yummy snacks to make your kids

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice