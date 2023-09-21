Britney Spears’ coming-of-age film ‘Crossroads’ is returning to theaters. What to know

In anticipation of her upcoming memoir, "The Woman In Me," Britney Spears' iconic 2002 film "Crossroads" is going to be re-released for a global fan event this October.

U.K. film distributor Trafalgar Releasing is currently working with Sony Music, RCA, CAA and Hudson Management on the two-night-only event for "Crossroads."

At the event, fans will get the chance to see never-seen-before, bonus sing-along footage of “I’m Not A Girl” and “Overprotected," which were two songs Britney sang in the film.

Read on to learn more about the Crossroads Global Fan Event.

Taryn Manning, Britney Spears and Zoe Saldana in Crossroads, 2002. Alamy

When will tickets be available?

Mark your calendars because tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 28.

When will the event take place?

The Crossroads Global Fan Event will happen for only two nights. The first is on Monday, October 23, and the second is on Wednesday, October 25.

Will there be VIP screenings?

Absolutely! A few VIP screenings will be hosted in select markets on Oct. 23, the first day that the re-release is expected to happen.

At these screenings, fans will get a book with ticket purchase and there will also be merchandise pop-ups at these screenings.

What was “Crossroads” about?

Britney Spears, Kim Cattrall in Crossroads, 2002. Alamy

"Crossroads" is a coming-of-age film that starred Spears, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning as three childhood best friends who embark on a fun cross-country road trip that helps them rediscover their friendship after spending eight years apart.

On the trip, they also focus on following their dreams, learning important life lessons that not only change the trajectory of their lives but their friendship.

What has Britney Spears said about "Crossroads"?

In a 2002 interview with MTV, Spears revealed what led her to sign on to the Shonda Rhimes penned film, saying it was because "Crossroads" reminded her of her own friendships with her childhood friends.

"I wanted to do a teen movie, but I wanted to do something that teenagers could watch and be touched by," she said.

Spears also spoke about her character, Lucy, and how she was similar to her "four years ago," noting that Lucy is very "naive" and "shy."

"But the thing I really like about Lucy is that she's very strong. I like that," she said.