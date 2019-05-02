Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 2:07 PM UTC By TODAY

Mother's Day is almost one week away!

To celebrate, we plucked one lucky mom from the plaza for a surprise Ambush Makeover.

TODAY contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari shared their style expertise with the Mary Beth Brennan and her daughter Marissa.

They treated the duo to a morning of pampering and shopping in the Ambush Makeover closet and left them with glamorous transformations that had our jaws on the floor!

Read on to get the look yourself!

Marissa Brennan

Marissa Brennan is about to graduate from grad school, so her hope was for a makeover that would add a touch of sophistication to her student staples.

Bright Maxi Dress

Eliza J Scarf Print Jersey Maxi Dress, $158, Nordstrom

Martin picked this breezy maxi dress with an elegant pink and blue color combination to complement Marissa's new look. We love that the bottom portion looks like a classic silk scarf.

Women's Floral Maxi Dress, $16-24, Amazon

If you're looking for a more affordable option, this maxi dress seems like a great choice. It has a similar color-blocked design and has racked up over 1,300 reviews on Amazon.

Fringed Earrings

Mariette Fringe Drop Earrings, $38, Baublebar

Martin added these dangling earrings to provide a pop of brightness. The fringed style is very on trend and they'd look just as great dressed down with jeans and a T-shirt.

Monochrome Tassel Drop Earrings, $9 (originally $13), Target

For a similar fringed effect, we also like these earrings from Target. They're designed by the people behind BaubleBar but cost a fraction of the price.

Nude Heels

Sam Edelman Elise Heels, $84 (normally $120), Zappos

You can't go wrong with a pair of nude pumps! Martin picked this pair from Sam Edelman to complete the look.

Women's Round Toe Patent Pumps, $18 (originally $65), Walmart

If you're looking for a similar pair on a budget, these round-toe pumps seem like a good option. The sturdy heel looks like it could provide added comfort, too.

Mary Beth Brennan

Mary Beth tagged along with her daughter Marissa for a day in New York City. We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this deserving mom than with an Ambush Makeover!

High Waist Jeans

Marilyn High Waist Straight Jeans, $76 (originally $109), Nordstrom

Martin picked this pair of flattering, straight-leg jeans as the foundation for Mary Beth's new look. They're the perfect staple for any closet, and right now they're even on sale for 30% off.

Signature by Levi Strauss High Rise Ankle Skinny Jean, $23, Walmart

If you're looking for an even better deal, consider these Levi's jeans from Walmart. They're more of a skinny jean and would look great dressed up or down.

Cream Blazer

The Hutton Blazer in Doubleweave, $169, Ann Taylor

This white blazer is a great option for sophisticated layering in the summer months.

Women's LC Lauren Conrad Fitted Blazer, $32, Kohl's

If you're looking for an affordable alternative, this blazer from Lauren Conrad's line with Kohl's seems like it could be a great fit.

Slimming Shorts

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

Every great outfit starts with a great set of shapewear, so Martin recommended these thigh-slimming shorts from Soma.

Robert Matthew Shapewear Shorts, $20, Amazon

TODAY readers also love this pair of shapewear shorts from Robert Matthew. They've even earned over 1,000 reviews on Amazon.

