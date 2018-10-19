Tiffani Thiessen is bringing back the scrunchie and we're excited

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Tiffani Thiessen is no-frills about her skin care and beauty routines.

For one thing, she doesn’t have a glam squad on call. “Who wants to be touched like that every day?” she said, referring to certain reality stars who never leave home without being fully made-up.

She also keeps her hair regimen pretty low-maintenance.

“I don’t wash my hair every day because I think it’s terrible for your hair. I switch up my shampoos so I don’t have a favorite one. Dry shampoo is a mother’s dream. I wish I’d invented it. I use Drybar. It smells so good. I love that one,” she said.

What does she never leave home without? “Lip gloss and lip balm," Thiessen said. "I have so many different kinds, so it’s whatever is in my bag."

When the sun goes down, she pulls out the skin care products. “I don’t like being greasy at night. There’s one (moisturizer) called Eye Butter that I do like. It has coconut oil and stuff in it,” she said.

She also makes sure to hydrate and protect her skin. “I use sunscreen. I mix it with my moisturizer. It’s whatever works. I’ll buy it.” Right now, she’s using a Victoria Beckham favorite: “Weleda Skin Food, I do love that one.”

But, of course, her must-have is a throwback hair product most of us have tried out and can attest to.

“I love a good scrunchie," said Thiessen. "I use the silk ones because they don’t put dents in your hair. I have one (on me now).”

