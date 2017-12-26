It includes these Bioderma makeup wipes, which are available at your local drugstore and a favorite of celebrity makeup artists.

Bioderma Sensible H2O Wipes, $10, Amazon

"The only face wipes that actually take off all my makeup are the Bioderma ones. I always use a cleanser after, but these wipes really get everything off," Beckham told the beauty site.

Another one of her skin-care secrets is using a jade roller to soak in all of the residue from the creams and masks she uses daily. There's a total of seven different products she rolls in with the stone. That's quite a process! We'll stick to using one moisturizer, but we might try out the roller itself.

Vinmax Royal Jade Roller, $14, Amazon

When it comes to lotions, Welda Skin Food moisturizer is what Beckham calls her "body secret."

Welda Skin Food, $12, Amazon

"The formula is so thick and buttery," she said. "When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil — the same you use to cook with — and cover my entire body with it."

Now that sounds luxurious!

"I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold onto the color," Beckham explained. "And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these … I wish they had bigger ones."

If you're interested in the rest of her routine, take a look at some of the other products she recommends.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, $60, Harrods

Beckham uses this cleanser in addition to the Bioderma makeup wipes.

Lancer Skincare The Method Polish Exfoliator, $75, Nordstrom

The 43-year-old says she likes to use this scrub in the shower as a facial exfoliator.

Sarah Chapman 3D Moisture Infusion Mask (4), $84, Net-a-Porter

Beckham says she uses these masks a few times a week and notices immediate results. It's pricey for only including four in a box, but maybe it's worth saving for special occassions?

Lancer Skincare Caviar Lime Acid Peel, $90, Nordstrom

Beckham got hooked on this peel after trying it at the Lancer office.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Skin Insurance SPF 30, $67, Beauty Expert

The mom of four said she likes this product because it has SPF and a little color for a smooth, even look.

Burberry Fresh Glow Luminous Fluid Foundation, $52, Sephora

This is the fashion designer's go-to foundation.

Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color, $44, Amazon

Beckham said her favorite part of this product is its smell.

Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color, $46, Amazon

And, according to Beckham, the conditioner smells just as delicious!

