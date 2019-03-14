Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 14, 2019, 7:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Sonja Morgan seems to be aging in reverse.

The "Real Housewives of New York" star is known for her youthful glow, fabulous figure and boundless energy. This season, viewers are seeing the 55-year-old Morgan step into new environment — leaving her townhouse behind for a stylish pied-a-terre — and embracing a new chapter of her life.

So what's her secret to staying so lively?

"Everything in moderation," Morgan told TODAY. "I have my veggie and fruit smoothies in the morning and I know I'm covered, but if I want a donut I'll have it."

Of course, the star also relies on some skin care and beauty staples and shared a few of her favorites with TODAY.

Sonja Morgan's Skin Care Favorites

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Sub-D Firming Neck Treatment, $135, Sephora

"From Perricone, specifically, I like the neck cream," said Morgan. "It's really good. I used to take a lot of sun and I would put protection on my face, but I would forget to do the neck."

Caudalie Vine[Activ] Vitamin C Anti-Wrinkle Serum, $52, Sephora

Morgan also touted vitamin C and hyaluronic acid as key ingredients in her skin care routine. She mentioned Caudalie as one of her favorite brands and this powerful serum fits the bill, with stabilized vitamin C to brighten and firm skin plus micro hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump.

Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution, $17 (originally $20), Amazon

"I really believe in taking baths over showers with epsom salts and essential oils," Morgan continued. When asked about her favorite scents, she recommended lavender and eucalyptus. This duo from Amazon contains both and has racked up an impressive 10,000 "loves" on Sephora.

Sonja Morgan's Hair Care Favorites

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $20, Amazon

To keep her hair looking fresh, Morgan relies on a gentle-formula dry shampoo from French brand Klorane.

"I'd rather use dry shampoo than wash (my hair) too much," said Morgan. "At my age, I want to make sure I don't overwork it since I do stuff every day."

Conair Instant Heat Hot Rollers, $30, Amazon

"And if I can, I do rollers instead of a curling iron," Morgan continued.

She didn't mention exactly which hot rollers she uses, but we're into these jumbo curlers from Conair. I have an older model from the same brand that have served me well for years, and this new version is well-liked with over 2,500 reviews.

