Aug. 24, 2018, 2:32 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 27, 2019, 1:37 PM GMT

From wine, to cheese, to 401Ks, many things do get better with age. And we’d all be better served by embracing the fact that growing older is a blessing, as opposed to anything resembling a curse.

But, if the thought of laugh lines makes you want to reach for a box of tissues, take a deep breath and don’t panic. Here to show us how to fake it after turning 40 is TODAY contributor Jill Martin, with a few of our favorite staff picks!

Chest and neck wrinkles

Aging doesn't just impact your face. It can show on your body as well. So we found some solutions to keep those lines at bay.

1. SiO Beauty SkinPad, $30, Amazon

These pads help minimize lines on your neck and décolleté — while you sleep! Wear the skin pad on your body, curl up with a good book and let it work its magic. "It feels comfortable, sort of hugs your décolleté while you sleep and you wake up to TEN YEARS YOUNGER looking skin," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

2. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Illuminizing Body Butter, $38, Sephora

Hydrated skin? Check. It smells great, too.

3. StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $95, Amazon

You can also grab this at Ulta.

We're also fans of this neck cream, which improves your skin's elasticity.

4. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face & Neck Cream, $10, Walmart

"I've been using it for three years and my skin looks and feels great," wrote one Walmart fan.

5. ORIBE Hair Care Cote D'azur Restorative Body Crème, $65, Amazon

Or, get this at Neiman Marcus.

This body cream is the most luxurious, moisturizing concoction we've ever tried. And that's saying something. Your skin just glows.

Drooping ear lobes

Yes, this really happens. After years of wearing heavy earrings, your lobes just sort of dangle and look stretched-out. So we found the most incredible solution!

6. Lobe Wonder Support Patches for Earrings, $21, Amazon

Try these ear stickers, to help your bling stay on without dragging you down.

Dark under-eye circles

Makeup artists know this trick really well. You just brighten up your eyes with illuminator, to make your orbs look bigger.

7. LAURA MERCIER Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes, $28, Sephora

It's also sold at Nordstrom.

"This is a wonderful product. It leaves a very silky finish and does a good job at concealing larger pores," wrote one Sephora reviewer.

8. TATCHA The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment, $48, Sephora

We also love this tinted cream that minimizes the bags under your eyes and gives the eye area a subtle shimmer.

9. skyn ICELAND Under-Eye Illuminator, $27, Amazon

It's also available at Ulta.

This cream helps hide imperfections by reflecting light, from a brand we (and Kaley Cuoco) absolutely adore.

10. ELEMIS White Brightening Dark Spot Corrector, $56, Dermstore

It's also sold at Nordstrom.

Dab on this corrector and you'll likely notice fewer age and dark spots.

Tired eyes

11. Physicians Formula Eye Booster Instant Lash Extension Kit, $15, Amazon

Give baby blues a nice wake-up with a lengthening and volumizing mascara with lash extension fibers that give you the appearance of the longest lashes possible without actually applying false eyelashes or enduring the cost of lash extensions.

12. L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous X Fiber Mascara, $10, Amazon

It's also sold at Walmart.

This mascara is another winner and worth a try. "Your lashes will look amazing," wrote on Amazon reviewer.

Lighten hair

13. OUAI Sun of a Beach Ombré Spray, $39, Amazon

And lighten your hair to instantly look younger. This holy grail of lightening sprays doesn't damage your hair, and most of all, it works! Even on dark brown tresses.

Aging hands

Yes, Father Time can impact your hands as well. If age spots or wrinkled skin bug you, here are some products that can help.

14. J.R. Watkins Natural Anti-Aging Hand Cream, $9, Amazon

This smells incredible and is particularly good if you have dry, cracked skin.

15. FRESH Seaberry Nourishing Hand Cream, $23, Sephora

Nordstrom sells this as well.

This hero product leaves your hands feeling more supple and deeply moisturized.

16. Exuviance Age Reverse Hand Rejuvenator, $65, Dermstore

This is worth the money: First, you exfoliate to smooth your digits, then, you add the cream to help them look younger.

17. RoC Multi Correxion 5 In 1 Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $16, Amazon

It's also sold at Walmart.

Yes, this one is meant for your face, but works just as well on your hands.

