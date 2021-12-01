Even royals are relaxing their hair-coloring routine.

Throughout the pandemic, many women have been inspired to embrace their natural roots as they spent more time at home. Now, Queen Letizia of Spain seems to be getting in on the growing movement.

During the royal's recent state visit in Stockholm, eagle-eyed onlookers spotted that she was letting her natural gray grow out, and it was certainly a refreshing sight.

Gray hair on a royal? So refreshing! Michael Campanella / Getty Images

It wasn't immediately obvious that the queen was sporting a new look since she started the day wearing a vibrant red headband with feathered detailing.

The royal opted for some warm and toasty outerwear. Duygu Getrien / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images

The stylish royal coordinated her ensemble with a matching tan coat and heels.

The queen's matching game is strong. Michael Campanella / Getty Images

Underneath the coat, the 49-year-old donned a striking red midi dress with voluminous sleeves.