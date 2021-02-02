Andie MacDowell is embracing her gray hair: 'I'm a silver fox'

Andie MacDowell is calling herself a "silver fox" after letting her gray hair grow out while in quarantine.

During her Monday appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 62-year-old "Groundhog Day" star said she's embracing her new "badass" natural look thanks to her daughters, Rainey, 30, and Margaret, 26, (with ex-husband Paul Qualley).

"I wasn't coloring my hair ... and you could see my roots, and my daughters kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass really appealed to me," said MacDowell.

"So I went for it, and I'm loving it," she added.

MacDowell describes the color as a sexy "silver" as opposed to gray. "It’s not that I’m letting myself go. I don’t think of it that way," she explained.

She also shared the story of the moment she realized she was rocking her new look.

"When I first did it, I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good ... and I saw a man there, a 'silver fox' guy. You know, a guy that you register and go, 'Oh, he's a silver fox.' And I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, 'And so am I.'"

"We both just like shot a look to each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox,'" she added.

Though she's loving the color right now, MacDowell makes no promises that it's forever. "I don't know what's going to happen in five years, I may color my hair again. But I'm enjoying it right now," she said.

While she and other Hollywood celebs have embraced their gray while in lockdown, MacDowell has a hunch that everyone will want to play dress-up again when it's safe to go back out on the town.

"I think we're going to come back like the Roaring '20s," said the star. "I think we're going to come back and we're going to be so glamorous and we're going to be dressing up and we're going to be just wanting to be with each other."

"I think we're going to party like crazy people," she added. "And we're going to look fabulous."