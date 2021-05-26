Johnny Knoxville, 50, rocks his natural gray hair in GQ photo shoot

Johnny Knoxville is officially a silver fox.

The actor shows off a full head of gray hair in the latest issue of GQ, and he looks pretty darn handsome, if you ask us.

The "Jackass" star's fans are used to seeing him rock brown locks, but Knoxville told the magazine that he's been going gray for quite some time. In fact, when he started on the MTV series in 2000 at the age of 29, Knoxville had been dyeing his hair for several years.

The 50-year-old colored his graying hair brown for almost 20 years but decided to make a change at the onset of the pandemic and asked his wife to give him a haircut. Afterward, he shared a photo on Instagram and a cheeky caption about his new look.

"Don’t tell anyone but I’m no longer a natural brunette;) I haven’t been for over 20 years so today I decided to cut my hair down to the roots to match my quarantine beard. I should start a challenge but I don’t want to call anyone out. Hugs to everybody!" he wrote at the time.

Knoxville told GQ that it was a bit of a surprise to see just how much gray hair he had.

“I knew that I was gray under there,” he said. “But I didn't know how gray.”

Still, he was actually a bit excited about his new look.

“I really liked it,” he said.

Knoxville shows off his gray hair in the latest issue of GQ. Katy Grannan / GQ

In his interview with the magazine, Knoxville also explained why the fourth "Jackass" film, set to be released this fall, will be his last one.

“You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens,” he said. “I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around.”

Of course, the actor is referring to the wild and wacky stunts he and his co-stars have attempted over the years and the injuries that he's endured as a result. In fact, for a while, Knoxville thought he would never shoot a fourth "Jackass" film.

“I can't afford to have any more concussions,” he recalled thinking. “I can't put my family through that.”

The last film, "Jackass 3D," was released in 2010, and even though Knoxville didn't think another film would materialize, he continued brainstorming ideas. Although he's put his body through a lot over the years, Knoxville told GQ that he is feeling physically good.

“All things considered, I walked into this interview on my own and I'm eating like a big boy. I'm pretty happy,” he said.