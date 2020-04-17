Tia and Tamera Mowry share all-natural photos — gray hair and all!

The Mowry twins are letting their natural beauty show while at home!

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley have been social distancing in their homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Both have been busy on social media, sharing photos of their families and plenty of selfies.

"It's been me and my #fro as of late," wrote Tia, 41, on April 15, ending the post with a series of hashtags.

Several weeks earlier, Tamera, 41, shared a selfie of herself with her hair pulled back.

"Hello grays," she wrote. "No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!"

In a more recent post, she joked that she was getting "all dressed up to go downstairs."

"Me and the curls have cabin fever," she wrote, alongside a selfie of herself wearing some light makeup, an off-the-shoulder top and her hair loose. At the end of the post, she included several hashtags about staying home and continuing to socially distance.

Even though the twins are letting their hair go all-natural, they're still doing some styling around the house — both Tia and Tamera shared that they had given their spouses haircuts during the quarantine.

In late March, Tamera shared a video of herself giving her husband, Adam Housley, 48, a trim. The makeshift styling session was filmed and shared on their YouTube series 'The Housley Life.' The couple's two young children, Ariah Talea Housley and Aden John Tanner Housley, also appeared in the video.

"Guys, I’m trying to cut @adamhousley’s hair," she wrote. "Seriously, shout out to all the hairdressers! This is hard work."

In a sweet selfie shared last week, Tia revealed that her husband, Cory Hardirict, 40, had asked her to give him a quick haircut. The photo also featured an early look at her natural hair.

"You guys, I cut @coryhardrict hair," she wrote. "He told me this is called the quarantine cut. He wanted to leave hair on top because he didn't know how much he wanted once his actual barber cuts his hair out of quarantine."