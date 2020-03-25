Kevin Hart is 'rollin' with the gray hair' during quarantine

Kevin Hart is embracing his natural gray hair while he's in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not gonna lie to y’all, I’m kinda rollin’ with the gray hair," he said in an Instagram update Tuesday. "I’m feeling it, man. I ain’t never not been working for this long, so I never had a chance to let it grow like this."

Hart continued to admire his gray hair in the camera.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Gray hair in the beard? Gray hair up top, on the sides? ... Giving you full ‘distinguished gentleman’ out here, man. Embrace it, don’t run from it!" he said.

Kevin Hart proudly showed off his gray hair on Instagram. Instagram

Hart had told his followers last week that he has dyed his hair throughout his career.

"I have always had a s---load of grey hair…I was just a frequent dyer. I’m not working right now so I said F--- IT," he wrote.

The comedian has been keeping his 87.5 million followers entertained as people around the world practice social distancing.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

The "Jumanji" star is spending his time in quarantine spilling secrets and hilarious stories he has never shared with fans until now through a series he's calling "Confessions from The Hart."

"Through this quarantine I decided to open up and give you guys some stories that I’ve never told to the world. I’ll do like two or three a week," Hart promised his fans.