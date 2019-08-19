What a natural beauty!

Ariel Winter ditched her go-to glam for a more fresh-faced vibe in a new series of Instagram photos, and she looks simply gorgeous.

In the makeup-free pics, the "Modern Family" star shows off freckles on her nose and cheeks while getting cuddly with a few sweet dogs. It's a rare au naturellook at the actress, who typically has fun playing with bold makeup on the red carpet.

Winter was attending an event for the DoVE Project, a nonprofit organization focused on rescuing dogs from the dog meat trade in Asia.

She also took the chance to gush about the adorable pups in her post, writing: "They are so loving despite the treatment they suffered... They deserve homes that will show them that they are worthy of being loved and having a family. The dove project is doing incredible work to raise awareness, end the trade & save the pups. I’m grateful that I was able to help."

Aside from rocking her freckles with pride, the 21-year-old also showed off a new hair color.

Winter recently went back to black after debuting a bold red "Little Mermaid"-inspired hue in May.

The actress appears to be embracing her freckles, and she's in good company, too. Earlier this year, singer Kesha made a resolution to love herself and let her freckles live.

this year my resolution is to love myself... just as I am, all fucked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive 🛸🛸💃🏼💃🏼💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/uuKjwGOYEt — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 15, 2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has also been outspoken about her love for the cute little spots. The new mother even told British Vogue she wanted to see freckles in the issue she recently guest edited.

Singer and actress Madison Beer also recently told TODAY she's learned to love her freckles over the years.

Even retail brands are starting to call attention to the glory of freckles. Last year, British fashion brand Missguided rolled out mannequins with more lifelike features, including freckles and stretch marks.

And that's great news for freckled ladies everywhere!