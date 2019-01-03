Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Ariel Winter has never been afraid to shut down body-shamers on social media, so it’s no surprise that she had a perfect, cutting response to one of her latest online trolls.

It all started when the “Modern Family” actress, 20, posted photos on Instagram of her New Year’s Eve celebrations with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

Most of her followers had only positive things to say about the cute, romantic snapshots, but one person decided to comment on her body, claiming that she used drugs to help her lose weight.

“Cute. 30 pounds. Adderall does that,” the commenter wrote alongside her photos.

In another comment, the same person accused her of using cocaine and meth, wrapping the accusation in some “advice.”

Winter has never been afraid to respond to body-shamers. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

“Not hating. You're actually gorgeous,” the person wrote. “But pills and nose candy go hand in hand with Hollywood. Enjoy yourself, but don't get ruined by it.”

The troll may not have expected a direct response from Winter, but the actress decided to address this accusation head on with some funny, biting sarcasm.

“Yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!!” Winter wrote in the comments. “Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

The commenter was nothing if not persistent, and he or she also claimed that Winter is “living the Hollywood dream” because “she drinks, smokes and experiments. You people forget that is what people like her do.”

Winter would have none of it.

“Thanks for the compliment...?” she wrote. “I’m sure you know EXACTLY what goes on or is hand in hand with EVERYONE in Hollywood seeing as everyone knows everything about people they DON’T know. And apparently everyone does the same thing now???

“I couldn’t have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I’m in? ... I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. No one does,” she continued. “However, I want to cut this s--- out of my thread right now. I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, to just follow your own fantasy narrative.”

Winter in Season 9 of "Modern Family" John Fleenor / Getty Images

Winter has encountered plenty of body-shaming on social media over the years, with some online haters criticizing her for wearing certain dresses, bikinis and crop tops.

When she was younger, the actress admitted she struggled to deal with the constant public attention to her body and her choices.

But as time went on, she felt more confident in her own skin. She proudly bares her scars from her breast reduction surgery in 2016, and she continues to speak out against body-shaming.

She doesn’t always respond directly to her online trolls, but when she does, they are clearly no match for her!