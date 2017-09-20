share tweet pin email

Ariel Winter has heard it all before — her dress is too short, her top is too revealing, her bikini bares too much of her body.

In short, the message the "Modern Family" star gets from haters, body-shamers and fashion critics alike is that she looks way too sexy when she shouldn't.

And, frankly, she's sick it.

#rant A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

"I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear everyday so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable," the 19-year-old actress wrote in an Instagram post. "Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that."

Winter's "rant," as she referred to it, was in response to a new wave of criticism she's received following an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which she spoke out about being "sexualized" by her now-estranged mother when she was just a child.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Ariel Winter attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

She told the publication she'd been dressed in "the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen."

That sparked fresh comments on social media.

"I'd also like to address the tweets I get saying 'you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you're a whore.' I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24," she explained. "I was 8-13 years old. I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18 you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you."

Now, she assured her followers, she knows what's best for her.

"I'm an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity," Winter continued. "And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent or that I'm talentless or that I have no self respect. I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent."

And she has a voice — and she's using it to speak up for herself and others.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Ariel Winter fights back against body shamers over bikini photo Play Video - 1:07 Ariel Winter fights back against body shamers over bikini photo Play Video - 1:07

"We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just 'dumb sluts,'" she wrote. "Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE."