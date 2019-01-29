Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2019, 2:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Ariel Winter won't sit back and let social media critics control the narrative when it comes to her body — even though they keep trying to do just that.

Just weeks after the "Modern Family" star shut down one Instagram body-shamer for accusing her of using illegal drugs to drop weight, she faced even more criticism and accusations online.

On Sunday, the actress shared a collection of party photos of her and best friend Joe Kaprielian as they celebrated his 21st birthday, which was Saturday, and hers, which was Monday.

The comments that followed the pics were filled with the sort of congratulations one would expect from fans, but among "happy birthdays" were other messages — ones that focused on Winter's looks and her "changed" physique.

One knocked her for "getting rid of your curves," while another warned against "losing your thick." Some questioned her health, her diet and why she "suddenly look(s) soooo slim."

But one follower crossed a line, as far as Winter was concerned.

"Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change,'" the commenter wrote. "She was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one (girl) out there to feel beautiful who's thinking of (plastic surgery) then it's worth it."

The problem is, according to the star, that's just not true.

"I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn't what I think you were trying to do?" she wrote back. "I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way they look."

Winter has been open about the one surgery she had, a breast reduction in 2015, and it wasn't purely for cosmetic purposes.

"I got it because I needed it," she told TODAY the following year. "I needed it, I wanted it, I feel better about myself with it. I feel like I’m the way I’m supposed to be."

As for the follower who claimed that she further altered her figure with plastic surgery, that person appeared to have taken Winter's words to heart.

"Am sorry if what I said hurt you," the Instagramer wrote. "It wasn't my goal. I know you get trolled a lot but just know that some of us love you and when we say things it comes from a general place of concern."

Earlier this month, when another follower accused her of using "pills and nose candy" to achieve a leaner look, she shot back with sarcasm to put an end to it.

“Yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!!” Winter wrote in the comments. “Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

Winter has never been one to simply sit back and remain mum when faced with body-shamers.

She credits the women in her life — like "Modern Family" co-star Sofia Vergara — for helping her accept and stand up for herself.

"Growing up working with her was amazing because I got to see how confident she was in her body and how much she embraced her curves," she explained in 2016 an essay for TODAY. "And then, I have my sister — who is a completely unapologetic, confident person (she's secure enough to go to the store in pajamas or to an event in a ball gown)."

Winter added, "After a while, I started to tell myself: People are going to comment regardless of what I do, so I’d rather be happy, do what I like and be who I am."