/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

Kesha is letting her freckles shine!

The star recently shared a bare-faced selfie with all her freckles (who knew?!) on full display, and fans seem to agree that her new look is stunning.

She also opened up about what prompted the stripped-down selfie.

"This year my resolution is to love myself... just as I am, all f---ed up and imperfect and whatever else," she wrote. "And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive."

Fans are likely used to seeing a more dolled-up version of the singer, as some commented that they didn't know she had so many freckles. A few even wrote they were inspired to share their own freckle-faced selfies.

She isn't the first celebrity to open up about growing up with freckles. Nicole Kidman admitted that she disliked how easily she'd develop freckles as a child and the former Meghan Markle, before she became a royal, refused to let a magazine airbrush out her natural spots. Christina Aguilera recently revealed her own freckled face recently in a fresh-faced shoot for Paper magazine.

Fans are likely used to seeing the star with more makeup, à la this look at last year's Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images

Kesha is known for being open with fans, including when it comes to heavy topics such as depression and sexual assault, so it's no surprise she's giving us a glimpse at what she looks like without some time in the makeup chair.

If 2019 means letting the freckles shine, we say bring it on!