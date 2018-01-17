Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Nià Pettitt used to be extremely self conscious about the acne on her back. She wouldn’t wear any shirts or dresses that exposed her back. And bikinis? Not a chance.

But now, the model and body-positivity blogger, 20, is showing off her beautiful skin in an ad campaign for Aerie, the American Eagle brand aimed at teens and young women.

In keeping with Aerie’s no-Photoshop policy, the photos are completely natural and un-retouched.

“I used to cry in front of the mirror about my bacne,” Pettitt wrote in an inspiring Instagram post about the new photos. “I never used to wear anything that showed my back and I always covered my bum because of my stretch marks. Now I’m on Aerie flaunting them.”

In the post, which has earned nearly 18,000 likes and counting, Pettitt also opened up about her years of insecurity about her so-called "imperfections."

“I remember when I was 7, acne started to show on my face and I used to get bullied in school all the time about it. It didn't go till I was 17 but by that time it had spread onto my back,” she wrote. “I would always cover up and feel ashamed of my skin. In changing rooms, I'd always deter from looking too intensely at myself or I'd end up pointing out every single flaw on my skin.”

Some of criticism even came from those closest to her, making it all too easy to feel negative about her body.

“I've had family members emphasize it to me at occasions, and it took me so long to finally embrace and accept it,” Pettitt wrote. “Yet, despite all of that I am now about to be all over America with Aerie flaunting my lines of love.”

These days, more and more brands are (finally) embracing airbrush-free photos. CVS recently banned the use of Photoshop in its beauty ads and labels, and Target and ASOS have won praise for their swimsuit campaigns celebrating unedited models of all shapes and sizes.

But Aerie was one of the earliest brands to take a no-Photoshop pledge. Since 2014, it has featured un-airbrushed models in its ad campaigns for swimwear, intimates, activewear and loungewear.

Shoppers have been hugely supportive of Aerie’s airbrush-free philosophy, and praise poured in for Pettitt’s recent photos.

“For many years I have been ashamed of the natural stretch marks on my legs and bottom and the acne that appeared on my back,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “I have never really had someone to look up to or even embrace having these type of flaws, and seeing that you flaunt them and love them with all your heart makes me want to do the same [with] myself.”