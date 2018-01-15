CVS bans use of Photoshop on ads for its beauty brands

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Wouldn't it be great to live in a world without Photoshop and retouching? Well, thanks to a new initiative by CVS Pharmacy, we could be just one step closer.

This week, the pharmaceutical chain announced the launch of a landmark commitment to halt post-production photo alteration on beauty products. This decision comes at a time when body-positive activists have increasingly drawn attention to how the use of Photoshop digitally alters models to make them look thinner and blemish- and wrinkle-free, or to change eye or skin color.

A before-and-after photo provided by CVS shows how photo manipulation works. This was used in a previous campaign, but moving forward CVS is committed to representing unaltered, diverse imagery for its beauty campaigns. Courtesy CVS

There is increasing concern that such unrealistic standards of beauty have an adverse effect on the women who consume the products — particularly teenagers.

So, the company also announced "CVS Beauty Mark," a watermark on packaging alerting consumers that the imagery shown on labels or ads of that particular product has not been altered. The initiative will be carried across CVS social media and web accounts, too.

The CVS Beauty Mark will start on CVS Pharmacy-produced beauty products this year, with the goal of outside partners adopting the no-manipulation standard by 2020. After that, products that continue to use Photoshop for its advertising and packaging will require a "digitally modified" warning label to be sold in CVS stores.