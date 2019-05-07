Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019

The Met Gala is arguably fashion's most glamorous event, and celebs certainly didn't disappoint at Monday's stylish soiree.

With so many high fashion looks in one place, it might be hard to imagine your favorite stars actually raided the drugstore beauty aisle to get all glammed up, but many of them did!

From $5 hairspray to $9 nail polish, celebrities rely on some affordable favorites just like the rest of us.

Read on for some of the drugstore finds celebs rocked on the Met Gala red carpet.

Serena Williams

Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray, $5, Target

The Met Gala co-host paired her bright yellow floral gown with a glam curly bun with the help of celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson. The hair guru was inspired by old Hollywood and made sure the athlete's hairstyle lasted all night long with Dove's Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray.

Karlie Kloss

Tresemmé Thermal Creations Blow Dry Balm, $5, Walmart

Celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak went for a simple, clean look to go with the supermodel's off-the-shoulder mini dress, and used Tresemmé Thermal Creations Blow Dry Balm to prep her locks.

Julianne Moore

Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream (3 Pack), $9, Amazon

The Oscar-winning actress dazzled on the red carpet in a metallic green ruffled gown. Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis helped complement the look with waterfall waves created using Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream on her damp ends, then again to seal the look in place.

Rachel Brosnahan

Dove Care Between Washes Re-Hydrating Milk, $5, Walmart

Celebrity hairstylist Aaron Carlo created a sleek ponytail for the "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star. Since Brosnahan's dress was so extravagant, Carlo kept her hair simple and classic, and used Dove Care Between Washes Re-Hydrating Milk to coat her locks, making sure they were smooth, shiny and prepped for styling.

Emma Stone

Biolage Airdry Glotion, $17, Ulta

Fashionista Emma Stone paired her sequined jumpsuit with beachy waves courtesy of celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak, who applied Biolage Airdry Glotion throughout the actress' locks before diffusing them dry.

Zendaya

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Multi-Benefit Hair Milk, $7, Target

The multitalented star looked like a true princess on the red carpet! To create her glam updo, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen added Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Multi-Benefit Hair Milk to Zendaya's strands before drying it.

Miley Cyrus

Essie Nail Polish in Licorice, $7 (usually $9), Amazon

Miley Cyrus brought hubby Liam Hemsworth along last night, and made a stylish statement in an elaborate green and black dress. To match the look, nail artist Lisa Jachno gave the singer an edgy black manicure using Essie's Licorice nail polish.

Ashley Graham

Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Jade, $5, Amazon

The body image activist and supermodel matched her eyeliner to the green detailing in her sassy blazer dress! According to Allure, celebrity makeup artist Kate Synnott used Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Jade #206 to make the beauty's eyes really pop.

Kerry Washington

Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid Velvetizer, $18, Ulta

Kerry Washington looked stunning in Tory Burch last night, and her hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, made sure her hair looked equally amazing. To create the wet pixie style, Sturdivant-Drew used Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid Velvetizer to lend Washington's locks a shiny, smooth appearance.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Velvet Matte Lipstick in Fuchsia Fantasy, $3, Ulta

The 22-year-old actress turned to celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh to create her dramatic beauty look. Quynh used a range of e.l.f. products, but the one that stood out the most was that gorgeous lipstick!

