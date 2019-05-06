There's a reason why the "first Monday in May" is legendary in fashion circles. The annual Met Gala is like the Oscars of style; it simply doesn't get more fashionable than this!
Held as a fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event celebrates the latest exhibit at the Costume Institute wing of the museum. Stars strut their stuff on the famous stairs of the New York institution to show off their (or their designers) interpretations of the theme.
Anna Wintour previews the 2019 Met GalaMay 6, 201904:12
This year the theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" And, no, they don't mean toasting-s'mores-over-a-fire camp. The 2019 exhibit is inspired by writer and activist Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp,'" and explores this kitschy fashion aesthetic that embraces ironic and exaggerated styles.
Here are some of the most notable looks!
Lady Gaga
Talk about making an entrance! The queen of exaggerated and fun fashion wore four looks in the matter of minutes on the pink carpet.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour's Met Gala arrival included tons of sequins and feathers: fitting for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme!
Serena Williams
As co-host for the evening, Serena Williams made a striking statement in bright yellow with flower appliques.
Harry Styles
As another co-host, Harry Styles embraced the theme with a sheer top and single pearl earring.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry is always ready to embrace a theme, as proven here in a chandelier-like outfit that even lights up.
Lupita Nyong'o
Covered in stars, rainbows and hair combs, Lupita Nyong'o was perfectly on-theme with a "more is more" attitude.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel went for a bold blazer-dress covered in the Gucci logo and designer Dapper Dan's name along her tights.
Celine Dion
Celine Dion is a fashion icon now more than ever. For the big night, the songstress went for over-the-top silver fringe and long, spiky hair.
Janelle Monae
Ever the fashion maven, Janelle Monae stole the show wearing a larger-than-life outfit that still featured her favorite black-and-white theme.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter, who wowed fashion fans with his tuxedo-ballgown combination at the Oscars, arrived like a style god.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a candy-colored dream. She in head-to-toe sequins and shimmer and he in a cotton candy-pink blazer.
Jared Leto
Is anyone else seeing double? Jared Leto arrived at the event holding a replica of his own head (a recent Gucci fashion show featured the same accessory matching each of their models).
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West's skin-colored dress created an optical illusion that made it appear like it was dripping water. Pretty cool!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a sparkly pair in feathers, crystals and a lot of man jewelry.
Elle Fanning
Groovy, baby! Elle Fanning let her spirit match her get-up in these wide-legged coral pants with a matching top all paired with a retro beauty look.
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling is a golden goddess in this head-to-toe look — and that includes golden hair!
Cardi B
Cardi B was all about the drama in a showstopping red gown with a monster train.
Kris Jenner
Kaling isn't the only one who tried out a new hairstyle for the night! Kris Jenner hit the red carpet with a new blond bob accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble.
Kacey Musgraves
Is that Kacey Musgraves or Barbie? The country superstar rocked this hot pink look with girly accessories — like a blow dryer-shaped handbag.
Cara Delevingne
Rainbow bright! Cara Delevingne took stripes to the next level in this multicolor confection with funny props sprouting from her head.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington wore her thoughts on her fingers with rings that proclaimed, "Negativity is noise." Her skirt and shawl seemed to echo the same thought.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
The cute couple, who co-star on the TV show "Riverdale," embraced the night's fun theme, each in their own way. Sprouse in a mod, flower-covered suit and Reinhart in a blue romper set worthy of Marie Antoinette.
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot was a lace-covered angel in this minidress and thigh-high boots. Her pearl headband added the perfect accent.
Katie Holmes
In shades of lavender and violet, Katie Holmes looked like a dream in this tulle-covered gown.
Emma Stone
Totally tubular! Emma Stone looked straight out of the '80s in this sequins-covered jumpsuit.
Laverne Cox
Actress Laverne Cox proves you don't need a lot of colors to nail the dramatic, campy theme.
Hailee Steinfeld
Posing on the pink carpet with a smirk, Hailee Steinfeld knockout slogan dress told a different story.
Gigi Hadid and Michael Kors
Joined by designer Michael Kors, Gigi Hadid was all glitz and glam in sequins, feathers and a full headcap.
Regina Hall
Regina Hall looked cool and edgy in this off-the-shoulder gown with a bee detail and up-to-there slit. Extra points for her new pink hairdo!
Rachel Brosnahan
The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star went for a flirty, feminine vibe with bows and ruffles galore.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss lets her sleeves do the talking in this gold minidress with exaggerated black puffy sleeves.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish shined in this silver, zebra-print suit with major bell-bottoms and a matching clutch. Her black hat with a feather flourish is the perfect last touch.
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan was a regal sight in a dragon-covered red dress with exaggerated shoulders.
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
The Jenner sisters were two birds of a feather in these colorful outfits.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch was joined by wife Sophie Hunter while wearing an over-the-top, white-on-white get-up.
Florence Welch
Singer Florence Welch always has an ethereal presence, but she outdid herself with this whimsical dress and cape in twinkly pastels.
Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
The fashion designer twins hung up their usual gauzy, boho dresses in favor of black leather for the pink carpet.
Demi Moore
Keeping it sleek and sophisticated, Demi Moore wore a tuxedo-themed black gown complete with lapels and a down-to-there neckline.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina was a shining star in this gold pleated number with exaggerated shoulders.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner rocked colorful, coordinating looks.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins must have been inspired by Priscilla Presley with this nearly bridal look.
Darren Criss
Darren Criss went all in on the camp theme with an avant-garde suit (with a skirt) and a full face of makeup.
Danai Gurira
The "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Panther" star was dressed to impress in a menswear-inspired gown paired with a cane and top hat.
Natalie Morales
TODAY's Natalie Morales was a breath of fresh air in this sky blue, one-shoulder dress with a high-low hemline.