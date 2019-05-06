Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 10:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Emily Sher

There's a reason why the "first Monday in May" is legendary in fashion circles. The annual Met Gala is like the Oscars of style; it simply doesn't get more fashionable than this!

Held as a fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event celebrates the latest exhibit at the Costume Institute wing of the museum. Stars strut their stuff on the famous stairs of the New York institution to show off their (or their designers) interpretations of the theme.

This year the theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion" And, no, they don't mean toasting-s'mores-over-a-fire camp. The 2019 exhibit is inspired by writer and activist Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp,'" and explores this kitschy fashion aesthetic that embraces ironic and exaggerated styles.

Here are some of the most notable looks!

Lady Gaga

Getty Images

Talk about making an entrance! The queen of exaggerated and fun fashion wore four looks in the matter of minutes on the pink carpet.

Anna Wintour

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Anna Wintour's Met Gala arrival included tons of sequins and feathers: fitting for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme!

Serena Williams

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As co-host for the evening, Serena Williams made a striking statement in bright yellow with flower appliques.

Harry Styles

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As another co-host, Harry Styles embraced the theme with a sheer top and single pearl earring.

Katy Perry

Evan Agostini / AP

Katy Perry is always ready to embrace a theme, as proven here in a chandelier-like outfit that even lights up.

Lupita Nyong'o

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Covered in stars, rainbows and hair combs, Lupita Nyong'o was perfectly on-theme with a "more is more" attitude.

Ashley Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The supermodel went for a bold blazer-dress covered in the Gucci logo and designer Dapper Dan's name along her tights.

Celine Dion

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Celine Dion is a fashion icon now more than ever. For the big night, the songstress went for over-the-top silver fringe and long, spiky hair.

Janelle Monae

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Ever the fashion maven, Janelle Monae stole the show wearing a larger-than-life outfit that still featured her favorite black-and-white theme.

Billy Porter

Evan Agostini / AP

Billy Porter, who wowed fashion fans with his tuxedo-ballgown combination at the Oscars, arrived like a style god.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a candy-colored dream. She in head-to-toe sequins and shimmer and he in a cotton candy-pink blazer.

Jared Leto

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Is anyone else seeing double? Jared Leto arrived at the event holding a replica of his own head (a recent Gucci fashion show featured the same accessory matching each of their models).

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West's skin-colored dress created an optical illusion that made it appear like it was dripping water. Pretty cool!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were a sparkly pair in feathers, crystals and a lot of man jewelry.

Elle Fanning

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Groovy, baby! Elle Fanning let her spirit match her get-up in these wide-legged coral pants with a matching top all paired with a retro beauty look.

Mindy Kaling

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Mindy Kaling is a golden goddess in this head-to-toe look — and that includes golden hair!

Cardi B

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Cardi B was all about the drama in a showstopping red gown with a monster train.

Kris Jenner

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kaling isn't the only one who tried out a new hairstyle for the night! Kris Jenner hit the red carpet with a new blond bob accompanied by boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kacey Musgraves

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Is that Kacey Musgraves or Barbie? The country superstar rocked this hot pink look with girly accessories — like a blow dryer-shaped handbag.

Cara Delevingne

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rainbow bright! Cara Delevingne took stripes to the next level in this multicolor confection with funny props sprouting from her head.

Kerry Washington

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Kerry Washington wore her thoughts on her fingers with rings that proclaimed, "Negativity is noise." Her skirt and shawl seemed to echo the same thought.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The cute couple, who co-star on the TV show "Riverdale," embraced the night's fun theme, each in their own way. Sprouse in a mod, flower-covered suit and Reinhart in a blue romper set worthy of Marie Antoinette.

Gal Gadot

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Gal Gadot was a lace-covered angel in this minidress and thigh-high boots. Her pearl headband added the perfect accent.

Katie Holmes

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

In shades of lavender and violet, Katie Holmes looked like a dream in this tulle-covered gown.

Emma Stone

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Totally tubular! Emma Stone looked straight out of the '80s in this sequins-covered jumpsuit.

Laverne Cox

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Actress Laverne Cox proves you don't need a lot of colors to nail the dramatic, campy theme.

Hailee Steinfeld

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Posing on the pink carpet with a smirk, Hailee Steinfeld knockout slogan dress told a different story.

Gigi Hadid and Michael Kors

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Joined by designer Michael Kors, Gigi Hadid was all glitz and glam in sequins, feathers and a full headcap.

Regina Hall

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Regina Hall looked cool and edgy in this off-the-shoulder gown with a bee detail and up-to-there slit. Extra points for her new pink hairdo!

Rachel Brosnahan

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star went for a flirty, feminine vibe with bows and ruffles galore.

Karlie Kloss

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Karlie Kloss lets her sleeves do the talking in this gold minidress with exaggerated black puffy sleeves.

Tiffany Haddish

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish shined in this silver, zebra-print suit with major bell-bottoms and a matching clutch. Her black hat with a feather flourish is the perfect last touch.

Saoirse Ronan

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan was a regal sight in a dragon-covered red dress with exaggerated shoulders.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The Jenner sisters were two birds of a feather in these colorful outfits.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch was joined by wife Sophie Hunter while wearing an over-the-top, white-on-white get-up.

Florence Welch

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Singer Florence Welch always has an ethereal presence, but she outdid herself with this whimsical dress and cape in twinkly pastels.

Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The fashion designer twins hung up their usual gauzy, boho dresses in favor of black leather for the pink carpet.

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Keeping it sleek and sophisticated, Demi Moore wore a tuxedo-themed black gown complete with lapels and a down-to-there neckline.

Awkwafina

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Awkwafina was a shining star in this gold pleated number with exaggerated shoulders.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Charles Sykes / AP

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner rocked colorful, coordinating looks.

Lily Collins

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Lily Collins must have been inspired by Priscilla Presley with this nearly bridal look.

Darren Criss

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Darren Criss went all in on the camp theme with an avant-garde suit (with a skirt) and a full face of makeup.

Danai Gurira

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Panther" star was dressed to impress in a menswear-inspired gown paired with a cane and top hat.

Natalie Morales

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

TODAY's Natalie Morales was a breath of fresh air in this sky blue, one-shoulder dress with a high-low hemline.