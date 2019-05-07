Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 2:34 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

The Met Gala offers a spectacle of glamour each spring, drawing A-listers from fashion, film and music and more.

While their elaborately planned ensembles are always a sight to behold, this year's theme — "Camp: Notes on Fashion" — promised particularly dramatic looks as celebrities gathered on the steps at New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Many attendees took to Instagram to give their fans a glimpse of the big night. Here are some of our favorites.

J.Lo shared a snap of herself, decked out in a dazzling dress and fringed headpiece next to fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Katy Perry gave a closer look at the sparkly silver Moschino mules with which she accessorized her chandelier-like outfit. Based on the second photo, it seems like she probably changed into another outfit inside the event.

Alicia Keys revealed both the front and the back of her iridescent sea-green gown.

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, used the platform to show off the exaggerated bow detail on her gorgeous Prabal Gurung frock before the event began, writing, "Calm before the storm."

TODAY Style contributor Lilliana Vazquez gave a peek at her colorful earrings and eye shadow.

Rita Ora posted a playful video of herself getting ready Monday afternoon, writing, "Time to get camp!!"

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers shared a shot of her ethereal gown.

Lena Dunham posed with a plate of bacon, adding the cheeky hashtag #modeldiet.