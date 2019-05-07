Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Erin Clements

The Met Gala offers a spectacle of glamour each spring, drawing A-listers from fashion, film and music and more.

While their elaborately planned ensembles are always a sight to behold, this year's theme — "Camp: Notes on Fashion" — promised particularly dramatic looks as celebrities gathered on the steps at New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Many attendees took to Instagram to give their fans a glimpse of the big night. Here are some of our favorites.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxI_KEbgdgi

J.Lo shared a snap of herself, decked out in a dazzling dress and fringed headpiece next to fiance Alex Rodriguez.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxI2BAxHXQ3

Katy Perry gave a closer look at the sparkly silver Moschino mules with which she accessorized her chandelier-like outfit. Based on the second photo, it seems like she probably changed into another outfit inside the event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxJGcdggFKu

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxI-fHigUo7

Alicia Keys revealed both the front and the back of her iridescent sea-green gown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIyI7lJEQ9

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, used the platform to show off the exaggerated bow detail on her gorgeous Prabal Gurung frock before the event began, writing, "Calm before the storm."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIqYXmHfst

TODAY Style contributor Lilliana Vazquez gave a peek at her colorful earrings and eye shadow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIdvsYBpsX

Rita Ora posted a playful video of herself getting ready Monday afternoon, writing, "Time to get camp!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIvxSdFXH2

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers shared a shot of her ethereal gown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIj8C9AJp7

Lena Dunham posed with a plate of bacon, adding the cheeky hashtag #modeldiet.

