Here’s all you need to know about Amanda Seyfried.

The first thing the star of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” does, after finishing a television interview, is kick off her stilettos and slip on comfy black slides. And let out a very relieved sigh. No wonder, because the actress is decidedly low-key off-camera.

She feels the most beautiful “after an incredible workout. It’s true. You know why? Those endorphins. It’s after I do a hot yoga class, and after a meditation, you just feel calm,” she said.

In her new film (being released by our sister company, Universal), Seyfried’s Sophia is pregnant and running her mother’s (played by Meryl Streep) villa on a Greek Island. In real life, Seyfried is raising a daughter with her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski. If you don’t follow him on social media, you should, if only for his heartfelt and heart-melting odes to his spouse.

Speaking of Seyfriend, she’s been shutting it down on this press tour, her hair and makeup being utter perfection. So we couldn’t help but wonder: what products does she use in real life? Turns out, she's just as relatable, and relaxed, as you'd expect.

Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara, $5, Amazon

“I can’t live without mascara. I have super-blonde lashes. I would want to accentuate my eyes. I go to CVS and buy Maybelline. I’m also addicted to Cle de Peau waterproof mascara.”

Cle de Peau Perfect Lash Mascara, $50, Nordstrom

Edens Garden Yuzu Essential Oil, $31, Amazon

“I cannot live without essential oils. Now I really like yuzu. It’s just an oil, a flower, through the diffuser. Before I go to sleep, I do a lavender calendula mix under my nose. Citrus in the shower to wake me up. It’s just happy.”

Vita Coco Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, $19, Amazon

"I love coconut oil. You can get it anywhere. It’s natural. It takes your makeup off.”

"The Alex McQueen suit in London was amazing. My husband got to wear a McQueen suit. It was the best look for us as a couple. My hair and makeup were on point," said Seyfried. AFP - Getty Images

As for her daughter, Seyfriend has one go-to product:

Burt's Bees Baby 100% Natural Dusting Powder, $13, Amazon

“Burt’s Bees baby powder smells incredible. It’s compact. It’s what I prefer to use on her.”

