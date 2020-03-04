Kate Middleton has a new haircut! See her sleek, short look

She's got a new do for spring!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, debuted a shorter hairstyle during her three-day visit to Ireland, just in time for the warmer weather.

Last week, the 38-year-old's long locks were on full display as she attended a charity performance of "Dear Evan Hansen" in London.

Now, she appears to have trimmed a few inches off, and the resulting style looks fresh and sleek for spring.

New season, new do! Facundo Arrizabalaga / Pool via Getty Images

We first saw the new look yesterday when the former Kate Middleton met with the president and first lady of Ireland, but it wasn't entirely clear that she had a new haircut since she had her locks pushed back ever so slightly with a large headband.

This high-neck, printed dress made the duchess stand out in the best possible way. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Later in the day, the duchess joined Prince William for an event at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, and her strands were noticeably shorter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at an event Tuesday night as part of their royal trip to Ireland. Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

The mother of three wore her hair in a bouncy blowout for a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw Wednesday and it was easier to see her trimmed locks fall just below her shoulders. As she toured the charity's property, the duchess looked chic in a gray, A-line coat worn over a polka-dot blouse, black jeans and ankle booties.

The duchess wore her new haircut in a straight blowout on Wednesday. Facundo Arrizabalaga / Pool via Getty Images

The royal couple also paid a visit to Extern Charity's Savannah House, which help children ages 10-17 develop independent living and social skills, and the duchess tried her hand at table tennis.

She's stylish and sporty! GERRY MOONEY / AFP - Getty Images

It was a busy day for the couple. They also made a trip to the Teagasc research farm in County Meath, Ireland. For the visit, Kate swapped her sleek coat and high boots for comfy knee-high boots and a more utilitarian coat.

The duchess dressed for the occasion. PHIL NOBLE / Reuters

We last saw the duchess switch up her strands in October 2019, when she debuted honey-colored highlights during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London.

Kate showed off blonder tresses during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London in October 2019. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Before that, the fashionista trimmed a few inches off her do and brightened things up with sunny caramel highlights in September.

Her caramel color caused a stir in September 2019. Getty Images

The duchess rarely makes a drastic hair change, but we're simply loving these subtle updates!