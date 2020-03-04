Kate Middleton has a new haircut! See her sleek, short look

She's got a new do for spring!
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, debuted a shorter hairstyle during her three-day visit to Ireland, just in time for the warmer weather.
Last week, the 38-year-old's long locks were on full display as she attended a charity performance of "Dear Evan Hansen" in London.
Now, she appears to have trimmed a few inches off, and the resulting style looks fresh and sleek for spring.
We first saw the new look yesterday when the former Kate Middleton met with the president and first lady of Ireland, but it wasn't entirely clear that she had a new haircut since she had her locks pushed back ever so slightly with a large headband.
Later in the day, the duchess joined Prince William for an event at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, and her strands were noticeably shorter.
The mother of three wore her hair in a bouncy blowout for a visit to mental health charity Jigsaw Wednesday and it was easier to see her trimmed locks fall just below her shoulders. As she toured the charity's property, the duchess looked chic in a gray, A-line coat worn over a polka-dot blouse, black jeans and ankle booties.
The royal couple also paid a visit to Extern Charity's Savannah House, which help children ages 10-17 develop independent living and social skills, and the duchess tried her hand at table tennis.
It was a busy day for the couple. They also made a trip to the Teagasc research farm in County Meath, Ireland. For the visit, Kate swapped her sleek coat and high boots for comfy knee-high boots and a more utilitarian coat.
We last saw the duchess switch up her strands in October 2019, when she debuted honey-colored highlights during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London.
Before that, the fashionista trimmed a few inches off her do and brightened things up with sunny caramel highlights in September.
The duchess rarely makes a drastic hair change, but we're simply loving these subtle updates!