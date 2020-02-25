Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, added a few pops of sparkle to her outfit for a Tuesday date night with Prince William to watch a charity performance of "Dear Evan Hansen."

The former Kate Middleton looked regal in a black tweed Eponine London dress, which hit just above her ankles, but all eyes were on her glittery shoes.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out in a pair of gorgeous sparkly Jimmy Choo pumps. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Kate, who loves to shop her own closet, stepped out for the evening in a pair of sparkly, ombre Jimmy Choo pumps, that she previously wore to a gala last summer for one of her patronages, Action on Addiction.

She complemented her dazzling footwear with a matching silver clutch. The look was completed with a pair of diamond chandelier earrings, adding just the right amount of pizazz to her theater ensemble.

The former Kate Middleton carried a sparkly clutch to match her Jimmy Choo pumps. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

After the show, William is expected to deliver a few remarks as the royal couple meet with cast members.

"Dear Evan Hansen" covers the topic of mental health, which is an important part of William and Kate's charity work. The Broadway musical tells the story of a boy who struggles with social anxiety and fabricates a friendship with a deceased classmate in order to feel closer to the boy's family.

The charity performance was hosted by The Royal Foundation, the charity vehicle used by William and Kate to advance causes such as wildlife conservation, improving early childhood years, and ending the stigma around mental health.