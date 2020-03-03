Kate Middleton looks ready for St. Patrick's Day in gorgeous green outfit

Looks like the Duchess of Cambridge is ready for St. Patrick's Day!

Just two weeks before the holiday, the 38-year-old stepped out in Dublin Tuesday morning in a head-to-toe green ensemble that looked fun and festive. The occasion? A meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne.

The color green suits the duchess! Ian Vogler / Pool via Getty Images

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The former Kate Middleton looked sharp in a forest green coat, a bright green printed dress and matching hunter green shoes. She accessorized with sparkly earrings and a thick black headband — a go-to trend for the royal. Prince William also paid homage to the country's signature color with a sleek green tie.

The high-neck, printed dress made the duchess stand out in the best possible way. Samir Hussein / WireImage

During their visit with Ireland's first family, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had the opportunity to tour their residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, and spend time with their friendly Bernese Mountain dog, Bród.

The duchess got some love from a furry friend. Phil Noble / Pool via Getty Images

The royal couple celebrated their visit by ringing a bell on the Áras an Uachtaráin property and attended a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance, a spot dedicated to those who have given their lives for Ireland's independence. This is just the first day of the couple's three-day visit to the country.

The couple is in Ireland for a three-day visit. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Last week, the duchess sported another all-green ensemble at a SportsAid event in London, where she spoke about the organization's work with young athletes. She rocked a $50 pair of Marks & Spencer sneakers for the occasion.

Looks like the duchess really loves the color! Getty Images

The color seems to be one of the duchess' go-to hues, and with good reason: It looks great on her! Last fall, she turned heads in a trendy pair of green culottes while visiting the National History Museum in London.

The duchess has always been a trendsetter. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

In 2019, the mother of three rocked this olive green dress by Beulah London, a label that supports victims of human trafficking.

She cinched the dress with an elegant belt and wore suede heels by Gianvito Rossi. Neil Hall / EPA

And, of course, we'll never forget the duchess' festive green ensemble from last St Patrick's Day. While attending the annual parade at Cavalry Barracks, the fashionista sported an emerald green Alexander McQueen coat with a matching dark green hat.

Kate wore green at the St Patrick's Day Parade in March 2019. UK Press via Getty Images

It's not easy being green, but the duchess certainly makes wearing it look effortless!