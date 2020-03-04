Kate Middleton sparkles in green dress on Ireland trip with Prince William

As part of their royal visit to Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an event Thursday night at the Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar.
The former Kate Middleton wore a lovely emerald green midi dress for the occasion, in an homage to the country’s signature color.
Photos posted by the official @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account show Kate holding a Guinness and listening to someone speak. The post indicated they met with “Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector” at the event.
Kate also met with Sinead Burke, a fashion and design industry insider spotted in the pictures. Burke is popular for her TED talk “Why Design Should Include Everyone” and has appeared in magazines alongside celebrities like Kim Kardashian in TIME’s “Age of Influence” series.
Prince William spoke at the event Tuesday.
"Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors,” he said, according to the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram post. “We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further.”
Tuesday was just the first day of the couple’s three-day visit to the country. Earlier in the day, they toured the residence of Ireland’s first family and met with Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne.
They rang a bell on the property and attended a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance, a spot dedicated to those who have given their lives for Ireland's independence.
Kate wore Ireland's classic color for that as well, donning a forest green, double-breasted pea coat over a bright green printed dress and matching suede hunter green shoes.