You might recognize her products in some of your favorite beauty stores, but Huda Kattan’s story is even more striking than her cult-favorite makeup brand.

Kattan got her start as a celebrity-focused makeup artist but soon realized that she had the entrepreneurial spirit to start something big — and she was determined to change the world of beauty on a large scale.

In an effort to empower women from every cultural background, she started a YouTube channel and blog back in 2010 that focused on beauty tips, tricks, and products. Recognizing her knack for innovation, she co-founded Huda Beauty in 2013 with her sisters Mona and Alya.

Now, Kattan serves at the CEO of her well-loved makeup brand, has a following of 37 million users on Instagram, and recently launched an online reality show called "Huda Boss."

She stopped by TODAY to share her story, along with a few makeup demos that you can do at home. Want to recreate the look? Here are the raved-about products that Kattan uses to achieve some of her most sought after beauty trends.

If you're looking to add some more dimension to your face, the art of contouring might be your answer. This bronzer and contour duo is deeply pigmented which allows you to create anything from a natural bronzed look, to bold lines that will help to shape your face. The 5-star rated matte formula is easy to blend and claims to be water and sweat-proof.

Want to create that dewy summer glow all year round? Master the practice of highlighting with this highlighter from Ofra Cosmetics. One user said that the highlighter is extremely versatile and "works for so many different skin tones," adding that it doubles as a shimmery eyeshadow.

Move aside matte lipstick — the glittery gloss trend has taken over and is here to stay! This mega hi-shine gloss is infused with shea butter, sunflower oil, and jojoba oils that help to enhance the natural shape and moisture of your lips. With four colors to chose from, you'll be able to find one for every occasion.

