Are you wearing the right bra size? 4 tips you didn't know you needed

If Bernard's bra fitting has inspired you try out a new one, here are Caldwell's picks.

T-shirt Bras

"I chose the Le Mystere Transformative Tisha for Susan because of its smooth, round shape and fuller coverage," Caldwell said. "Plus, it also helps even out breasts if one is slightly larger than the other — like most people! Just be sure to fit your bra cups to the fuller bust and leave a little room in the smaller cup rather than fit to the smaller breast and spill out of the cup of the fuller breast."

"(The On Gossamer bra is) ultralightweight and easy to wear as a daily bra, with just a little bump padding for a little extra fullness," Caldwell said.

"The DreamFit Back Smoothing T-Shirt bra is a supportive and very economical option for plus-size or curvy women. Plus, the wide back is a great way to achieve as smooth a look in the back as the front," she said.

Strapless Bras

"The molded cups provide great shape, and smart features like silicone strips, and study side supports," Caldwell said. "Susan needed a bra that would work just as hard if she was at brunch or dancing it out at a wedding reception. This bra is ready for both."

"Other great strapless bras include DreamFit's Convertible Plus Size Strapless Bra, which is really amazing for fuller figures at a really affordable price," she said.

"If you need a seamless look, try the Felina Hint of Skin Contour Strapless Bra," Caldwell said.

Sports Bras

"Unlike most sports bras, this one has an underwire and molded cups for a really defined and lifted shape," she said. "I also love that the straps are adjustable with hooks instead of a slider, and can even be converted to crisscross, so you never have to worry about them slipping."

"Other great sports bra options include wire-free styles with ultrasupportive designs like the Royce Impact Free High Neck Sports Bra, which is super supportive for a really wide range of sizes," Caldwell said.

She also likes the Shock Absorber Active Zipped sports bra, "which zips up the front for ease of putting it on and taking it off."

"Another popular underwire option for D cups and up is the Panache Ultimate High Impact Sports Bra, which is super support for full busts!" Caldwell added.

Now the only thing to do is toss out those bras that have been sitting in the lingerie drawer for years, and get shopping!