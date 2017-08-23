Are you wearing the right bra? 9 styles you need to know now

share tweet pin email

Ask any woman who has gotten her bra professionally sized and she'll tell you: The right fit can make all the difference.

But the right cup and bust sizes aren't the only important factors when choosing a bra, according to Elisabeth Dale, author of the book "The Bra Zone" and founder of The Breast Life blog. “It’s like picking out shoes for an outfit — sometimes you want flip-flops or ballet slippers or high heels,” she says. Having a variety of bra styles means you can dress your chest for the occasion. Here’s how.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link A one size fits all bra? Underwear trends that boost confidence and comfort Play Video - 3:53 A one size fits all bra? Underwear trends that boost confidence and comfort Play Video - 3:53

Pro tip: Bras are made of delicate fabrics and elastics and should always be laundered by hand or placed in a lingerie bag and washed on the gentle cycle in cool water, says Dale. Be sure to hang them to dry. “Never, ever put your bras in the dryer — that will be shorten their lifespan,” she emphasizes.

1. T-shirt / Seamless / Contour Bra

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY These cups always hold their shape, even when they aren't on the body.

This style goes by all three names, which essentially performs the function of “disappearing” underneath knitted or clingy clothing so that straps and bumps don’t stick up through fabric. The cups always hold their shape, even when breasts aren’t in them, and are made on a mold of thicker materials that provide great nipple coverage — a common concern for many women. (Take note: Newer “spacer bras” that also fall under this style are made of lighter, more breathable fabric that provide less nipple coverage.) You can get this type of bra in a variety of options, including full coverage, plunge and strapless, explains Dale.

Natori Ultra Light Bra, $35, Natori

Natori

Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, starting at $13, Amazon

Amazon

American Eagle Sunnie Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, $45, American Eagle

American Eagle

2. Underwire Bra

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY If you find underwire bras uncomfortable, look for a style that is double or triple wrapped inside the casings for a better feel.

Bras made with underwire that surround the base of breasts provide structure by keeping the breasts anchored to the chest. While some women love the supportive feel, others find it uncomfortable. If you fall in the former category, look for underwire that is double- or triple-wrapped inside casings for more comfort. You can find underwire bras in plunge, demi- and full-coverage styles, as well as in nursing and post-mastectomy bras. “If you hate underwire bras, the good news is that there are plenty of non-wired bras on the market now — you just have to shop around to find what works best for your breasts,” says Dale.

Araks Sofia Underwire Bra, $95, Spring

Spring

The underwire bra gets a romantic upgrade in this partially sheer and scalloped number from Sofia. There’s also a matching panty if you want to make a set of it.

Asos Rai Longline Lace Up Underwire Bra, $35, Asos

Asos

This lacy longline bra from Asos features adjustable corseting along the sides for a custom fit every time. The back also sits low so you don’t have to worry about it sticking out of your strapless or halter dress.

Journelle Victoire Plunge Bra, $29-$64, Journelle

Journelle

Just because you’re a minimalist doesn’t mean you can’t have any fun. This plunge bra from Journelle offers the same practicality of a T-shirt bra, but with an added layer of seduction.

3. Push-Up Bra

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY This style is also a good solution for those with breast asymmetry where one breast is bigger than the other (totally normal!) or for those who’ve had lumpectomies

Nothing beats a push-up bra if you want to lift the twins higher. “The most versatile style is one where the "cutlets" can be removed so you can bump up your cleavage when you want, but not have your boobs be the center of attention when you don’t,” says Dale. This style is also a good solution for those with breast asymmetry — where one breast is bigger than the other (totally normal!) — or for those who’ve had lumpectomies, since you can wear padding in only one cup. Despite their reputation, push-up bras aren't so much about adding volume (though they do some of that, too) as they are about lifting tissue to a higher elevation, adds Dale.

Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Push-Up Bra, $60, Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret knows a think or two about push-up bras. This new addition to the family is covered in lace and tied at the center for an added touch of femininity.

b.tempt’d by Wacoal B. Splendid Wireless Push-Up Bra, $44, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Proving pain isn’t always beauty, this wireless bra from Wacoal’s b/tempt’d line offers the same boost of a push-up bra without any discomfort caused by underwires.

Curvy Couture Tulip Lace Push-Up Bra, $40-$45, Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities

This top-selling bra from Curvy Couture is designed with a classic balconette shape (and then some). We especially love the pretty lace detailing along the top and straps.

4. Balconette and Demi Bras (they are different!)

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY The demi bra goes even lower than the balconette, with a single vertical seam up each cup.

“There’s a great deal of confusion between the balconette and demi bra styles, since many manufacturers call a demi a balconette and vice versa,” says Dale. They’re actually not the same type of bra. The balconette is a sexier version of a full-coverage bra, with the cup cut a bit smaller to show more of the top half of the breast.

The demi bra goes even lower than the balconette, with a single vertical seam up each cup and with the tops of the cups cut straight across. The demi style works well under lower, scoop neck outfits. It’s also a good choice for those with shallower breast tissue as it lifts each breast up without creating cleavage or creasing, explains Dale.

Panache Women’s Clara Balconette Lace Bra, $30-$67, Amazon

Amazon

This bra from Panache offers women with larger cup sizes the support of a full bra, but with the sex appeal of a balconette. Last time we checked, there were 12 colors to choose from.

Betsey Johnson Perfectly Sexy Underwire Balconette Bra, $48, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

In addition to being comfortable, this bright idea of a bra from Betsey Johnson boasts floral-mesh detailing along the outer cups and sides, and has a matching cutout thong for completing your look.

Journelle Romy Demi Bra, $48-$68, Journelle

Journelle

Prove you’re red-y for anything with this bold take on a demi from Journelle. The scoop neckline and allover lace lend a retro glam aesthetic, and there’s a matching panty and thong for upping the bombshell ante.

5. Bralette

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY They're comfortable enough to wear to sleep or on weekends, but fashionable enough to be worn as sexy lingerie.

“These are the hottest new trend!” says Dale of the bras that are made as a one-piece without clasps and have an unstructured style that can slip on over your head. Many bralettes are made of supportive stretch lace material with adjustable straps and bands and come in longline styles that extend further down the torso. They're comfortable enough to wear to sleep or on weekends, but fashionable enough to be worn as sexy lingerie or a layering insert inside of a professional jacket. And for those with fuller busts, there are even some bralette styles made with underwire, says Dale.

Cosabella Dolce Padded Bralette, $69, Spring

Spring

This pinup-worthy bralette from Cosabella contains padding for added shape, along with a delicate scalloped hem.

Hanes Women’s Convertible Wire Free Bra, $9-$30, Amazon

Amazon

It doesn’t get more bare-bones than this wire-free bra from Hanes. Aside from feeling like a second skin, this bra has convertible straps for a custom fit.

Victoria’s Secret Strappy Mesh Plunge Bralette, $25, Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret

6. Strapless and Convertible Bras

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY If you're looking for versatility, go for a convertible. If you only need a strapless, go for a specific style.

Strapless styles are usually chosen to accommodate skin-baring outfits and come in regular or longline versions, which may be called bustiers. However, there is a difference between convertible and strapless styles. Convertibles allow you to change up straps to crisscross or wear in other ways. You can choose to ditch the straps altogether, but it’s not constructed the same way as a true strapless bra. In other words: If you're looking for versatility, go for a convertible. If you only need a strapless, go for a specific style.

Since all the support of a strapless comes from around the band, you may want to go down a band size and up a cup size, advises Dale. “Strapless bras are tricky to fit because of differing cup construction — from plunge to full coverage — so if you need one for a particular outfit, bring it along so you can see how it looks over the bra,” she suggests.

Maidenform Women’s Smooth Strapless Extra Coverage Bra, $15-$44, Amazon

Amazon

Talk about a smooth operator. This bra from Maidenform contains embedded underwire, along with removable skinny straps, to ensure nothing is poking out of that slinky dress come date night.

Fine Lines 4-Way Convertible Shortline Bra $54, Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale's

Go ahead and take the plunge with this sleek bra from Fine Lines. The longline style offers added support so you don’t need to worry about it sliding down mid-dance.

Vanity Fair Cooling Touch Convertible Bra, $40, Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities

This smart convertible bra from Vanity Fair contains a special heat-diffusing fabric for keeping you cool. Wide, thick straps also provide added comfort.

7. Sports Bra (they're not all created equally)

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY There are basically two types of sports bras: compression and encapsulation.

When you want to get the most out of your workout, pick up a sports bra. “Like running or hiking shoes, you should pick one that is right for your level of activity,” explains Dale. Most sports bras have a guide that tells you if it’s for low, medium or high impact — the difference between, say, yoga and aerobic activity.

There are basically two types of sports bras: compression and encapsulation. The first is one that gives you the “uni-boob” look to hold your breasts down by compressing them. The latter is more like a regular bra, where each breast has its own cup. For moderate-to-high impact activity (like running), always wear a bra that does double-duty with both compression and encapsulation qualities, advises Dale.

New Balance Power Printed Bra, $65, New Balance

New Balance

This bra from New Balance contains spacer fabric cups and wide, adjustable gel-lined straps to ensure everything stays in place for those high-impact runs. Plus, we love this bold, yet not overbearing, print.

VPL Insertion Bra W: Navy Spacedye, $95, Spring

Spring

This cutout sports bra from VPL is prime for that outdoor yoga class. Wear it as is, or with pads (they can be slotted in) for a little added oomph.

Nike Women’s Light Support Sports Bra, $35, Nike

Nike

This bra from Nike is made with custom sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and breathable mesh back detailing to keep you cool during light workouts. The crisscross detailing and colors are so cute you won’t want to cover it up with a shirt.

8. Minimizer Bra

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY A minimizer bra style spreads breast tissue across the chest rather than bringing it all to the front.

This concept is a bit old school, since many professional bra fitters today believe that a seamed, full-coverage bra does the best job of minimizing the appearance of larger breasts. A minimizer bra style spreads breast tissue across the chest rather than bringing it all to the front with centered projection. Many minimizer bras have other features, like wider wings to reduce the appearance of back rolls, says Dale.

Chantelle C Magnifique Minimizer T-Shirt Bra, $69, Bare Necessities

Bare Necessities

This T-shirt bra from Chantelle will minimize your bustline by one inch without any uncomfortable pinching or pushing. There are four neutral shades for meeting all of your everyday needs.

Lilyette Women’s Enchantment Three-Section Unlined Minimizer Underwire Bra, $17-$42, Amazon

Amazon

Cut back on cleavage — not style — with this minimizing pick from Lilyette, which features a sheer upper panel for added intrigue.

Wacoal Visual Effects Underwire Minimizer Bra, $65, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

9. Adhesive Backless Bra / Cutouts

Angeliki Jackson / TODAY Some adhesive bras may be uncomfortable to wear during warmer summer months or in humid climates.

You’ve probably seen these in clothing catalogs or at the checkout of lingerie shops. This option is best suited for smaller or lighter-weight breasts, says Dale. They’re a good choice if you want some lift or want to bring the breasts together (usually in a backless outfit). Keep in mind that some adhesive bras may be uncomfortable to wear during warmer summer months or in tropical climates, she adds.

Holisouse Invisible Self Adhesive Strapless Backless Push-Up Bra, $10-$18, Amazon

Amazon

This self-adhesive pick is like a strapless and push-up bra in one. Just tighten the corset to reach your desired amount of cleavage and you’re ready to go.

Aerie Backless U Plunge Bare Bra, $39, American Eagle

American Eagle

This is another bra (from American Eagle’s intimates line) that offers freeing, yet still stable, coverage. It also comes with detachable straps (both nude and clear) for halter styles.

Nubra Seamless Adhesive Bra, $46, Journelle

Journelle

Last and certainly least from a coverage perspective, this self-adhesive, barely there set from Nubra can be applied for days when you need the bare minimum. Scoop it up in one of three shades to best match your skin tone.

This article was originally published on Aug. 29, 2016 on TODAY.com.