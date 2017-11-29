After years of searching, I finally found the perfect sports bra! Here it is

share tweet pin email

When shopping for sports bras today, there are so many fashion-forward options. As a fitness expert who regularly wears workout clothes, I find myself asking, “How is this going to look underneath my workout top?” Usually, the answer is that my sports bra will be sticking out or I won’t get the support I need during a workout.

Many of my clients feel the same way — some bras are too fashionable to be functional, and others are too constricting to wear for anything other than a workout. What's a gal to do?

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Best new health and fitness gadgets: Kettlebells, matcha sticks, more Play Video - 3:35 Best new health and fitness gadgets: Kettlebells, matcha sticks, more Play Video - 3:35

Thankfully, I've finally found my favorite sports bra after trying countless styles over the years — and the make and style has kept improving over the years! My favorite bra made by Nordstrom's line of activewear, Zella, is the Cupid sports bra. Aside from its support, it has a very basic design which lays perfectly underneath all of my different workout tops. The simple racerback style isn’t bulky, so it doesn’t stand out much, even if it’s showing. The front is a scoop neck so no matter how low or high my workout top is, the neckline doesn’t interfere with the style of my top.

The medium support that this bra provides is just enough for exercises that involve jumping and dance workout classes, as well as being comfortable enough to wear for the whole day! And as an added bonus, it doesn’t smash your chest. Here it is, with a few of my other favorite styles.

Zella Cupid Sports Bra, $45, Nordstrom

Under Armour Women’s Armour Mid Sports Bra, $25, Amazon

New Balance Shockingy Unshocking Sports Bra, $35, Amazon

Gaiam Liv Sports Bra, $28, Amazon

Syrokan High Impact Support Sports Bra, $22, Amazon

For sports-related gifts, check out our gift guide for health nuts!

Stephanie Mansour is a celebrity personal trainer and weight-loss coach for women. Join her weight-loss challenge here!