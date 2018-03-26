Get Stuff We Love

You have signed up for our newsletter.

You’ll get the best of TODAY delivered to your inbox.

Sign up for our newsletter.

Here's why blue shampoo could be a miracle product for brunettes

Blondes have long had purple shampoo. Now, brunettes get their own go-to product.

by Rheana Murray / / Source: TODAY
Switching from regular shampoo to blue shampoo once a week can help get rid of brassy tones in brunette hair.Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

For years, blondes have been turning to purple shampoo to keep brassiness at bay. Now, brunettes finally have a product that's all their own: blue shampoo!

Yes, that's a thing. Blue-tinted shampoo gets rid of unwanted brassy tones in brunette hair — a particular problem among women who dye their hair or have highlights — when the color starts to fade.

"That's when your undertones, the natural pigment, starts popping up, and the red comes out," celebrity colorist Mincho Pacheco told TODAY Style. "Everybody has red in their hair, even blondes."

He uses blue shampoo on his clients at James Joseph Salon in Boston.

"It's great to cancel out orange or red tones from brown color," Pacheco said. "We use it on someone who always wants that deep, shiny brown look, someone who spends a lot of time in the sun, or someone who washes their hair too often."

Blue shampoo works for brunettes the same way purple shampoo works for blondes. Colors that are opposite of each other on the color wheel cancel each other out, so purple gets rid of yellow or greenish tones and blue gets rid of orange or red tones.

Pacheco recommends that brunettes with brassy tones use a blue shampoo (like this one from Ulta) about once a week. But be careful: If you use too much at one time or shampoo too often, your hair could turn darker than your desired shade.

In the salon, Pacheco swears by blue shampoos by Fanola ($20, Amazon) and Alaparf. But if you're looking for a quick fix, here are a few drugstore versions to try at home:

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Matrix Total Results Brass Off Shampoo

$13Amazon

Matrix's blue shampoo promises to enhance the cool tones of brunette hair.

Pro tip: Wear gloves and make sure to give your shower a good rinse afterward to avoid any leftover blue residue.

Joico Color Balance Blue Shampoo

$16Ulta

Joico says its blue shampoo is perfect for naturally dark brunettes who have salon highlights they want to perk up.

Madison Reed Tune Up Color Reviving Shampoo

$26Sephora

Madison Reed's version is a blend of blue and green pigments and also promises to protect colored hair.

Pravana The Perfect Brunette Toning Shampoo

$17Amazon

In addition to its shampoo, Pravana also makes a conditioner and a hair mask to amp up your brassy-banning routine.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

How to find the best haircut for your face shape

02:05

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.