Here's why blue shampoo could be a miracle product for brunettes

For years, blondes have been turning to purple shampoo to keep brassiness at bay. Now, brunettes finally have a product that's all their own: blue shampoo!

Yes, that's a thing. Blue-tinted shampoo gets rid of unwanted brassy tones in brunette hair — a particular problem among women who dye their hair or have highlights — when the color starts to fade.

"That's when your undertones, the natural pigment, starts popping up, and the red comes out," celebrity colorist Mincho Pacheco told TODAY Style. "Everybody has red in their hair, even blondes."

He uses blue shampoo on his clients at James Joseph Salon in Boston.

"It's great to cancel out orange or red tones from brown color," Pacheco said. "We use it on someone who always wants that deep, shiny brown look, someone who spends a lot of time in the sun, or someone who washes their hair too often."

Blue shampoo works for brunettes the same way purple shampoo works for blondes. Colors that are opposite of each other on the color wheel cancel each other out, so purple gets rid of yellow or greenish tones and blue gets rid of orange or red tones.

Pacheco recommends that brunettes with brassy tones use a blue shampoo (like this one from Ulta) about once a week. But be careful: If you use too much at one time or shampoo too often, your hair could turn darker than your desired shade.

In the salon, Pacheco swears by blue shampoos by Fanola ($20, Amazon) and Alaparf. But if you're looking for a quick fix, here are a few drugstore versions to try at home:

Matrix's blue shampoo promises to enhance the cool tones of brunette hair.

Pro tip: Wear gloves and make sure to give your shower a good rinse afterward to avoid any leftover blue residue.

Joico says its blue shampoo is perfect for naturally dark brunettes who have salon highlights they want to perk up.

Madison Reed's version is a blend of blue and green pigments and also promises to protect colored hair.

In addition to its shampoo, Pravana also makes a conditioner and a hair mask to amp up your brassy-banning routine.